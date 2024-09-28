KE continues crackdown against power thieves

KARACHI: K-Electric continues its crackdown on electricity thieves in collaboration with law enforcement agencies. Recently, the power utility removed over 2,100 kilograms of illegal connections (kundas) from Shafiq Colony, Medina Colony, Mohammadi Colony, Chaudhry Rahmat Colony, Qabail Colony, Bhangoria Colony, and Federal B Industrial Area. These connections were responsible for stealing around 140,000 units of electricity per month.

The illegal connections bypass safety protocols, posing risks to KE’s infrastructure and residents. KE conducts campaigns to reduce losses and protect its electrical infrastructure.

Electricity theft and unpaid bills are two major factors that determine a region’s loss profile. Currently, 70 percent of K-Electric’s network is exempt from load shedding, while the utility works to minimize losses in other areas to ensure reliable and safe electricity supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024