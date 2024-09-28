WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 27, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 26-Sep-24 25-Sep-24 24-Sep-24 23-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105231 0.105201 0.105108 0.104897
Euro 0.824091 0.826666 0.823459 0.823196
Japanese yen 0.00511008 0.00515453 0.00514722
U.K. pound 0.988355 0.987177 0.988587 0.984815
U.S. dollar 0.738764 0.73849 0.739656 0.740351
Algerian dinar 0.00558345 0.00558629 0.00558603 0.00558761
Australian dollar 0.507014 0.508081 0.505851 0.505512
Botswana pula 0.0564416 0.0562729 0.0562139 0.0562667
Brazilian real 0.135787 0.134933 0.13523 0.133541
Brunei dollar 0.573842 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116
Canadian dollar 0.548289 0.548574 0.549195 0.548002
Chilean peso 0.000809835 0.000810183 0.000799792 0.000798523
Czech koruna 0.0327612 0.0329095 0.0327499 0.0327632
Danish krone 0.110509 0.110849 0.110426 0.110377
Indian rupee 0.00882624 0.00883921 0.00884419 0.00886512
Israeli New Shekel 0.19999 0.196511 0.196039 0.195912
Korean won 0.000556131 0.000553466 0.000553842 0.000556697
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42218 2.42287 2.4251 2.42818
Malaysian ringgit 0.17864 0.179136 0.177248 0.175751
Mauritian rupee 0.0160363 0.0160715 0.0160658 0.0160368
Mexican peso 0.0376364 0.0377031 0.0382129 0.0381329
New Zealand dollar 0.462873 0.468535 0.463468 0.461535
Norwegian krone 0.0699183 0.0707522 0.0709142 0.0704432
Omani rial 1.92065 1.92368 1.92549
Peruvian sol 0.196302 0.196717 0.19685
Philippine peso 0.0132144 0.0131622 0.0132567 0.0133265
Polish zloty 0.192919 0.193743 0.193122 0.191945
Qatari riyal 0.202957 0.202882 0.203202 0.203393
Russian ruble 0.00799464 0.00799335 0.00796509 0.00796762
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197004 0.196931 0.197242
Singapore dollar 0.573842 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116
South African rand 0.0429864 0.0428411 0.042536
Swedish krona 0.0729284 0.0730851 0.0729144 0.0724517
Swiss franc 0.871287 0.869579 0.872133 0.871565
Thai baht 0.0226039 0.022617 0.022456 0.0224887
Trinidadian dollar 0.109134 0.10926 0.109203
U.A.E. dirham 0.201161 0.201086 0.201404 0.201593
Uruguayan peso 0.0177204 0.0176192 0.017505 0.0175839
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments