WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 27, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Sep-24 25-Sep-24 24-Sep-24 23-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105231 0.105201 0.105108 0.104897 Euro 0.824091 0.826666 0.823459 0.823196 Japanese yen 0.00511008 0.00515453 0.00514722 U.K. pound 0.988355 0.987177 0.988587 0.984815 U.S. dollar 0.738764 0.73849 0.739656 0.740351 Algerian dinar 0.00558345 0.00558629 0.00558603 0.00558761 Australian dollar 0.507014 0.508081 0.505851 0.505512 Botswana pula 0.0564416 0.0562729 0.0562139 0.0562667 Brazilian real 0.135787 0.134933 0.13523 0.133541 Brunei dollar 0.573842 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116 Canadian dollar 0.548289 0.548574 0.549195 0.548002 Chilean peso 0.000809835 0.000810183 0.000799792 0.000798523 Czech koruna 0.0327612 0.0329095 0.0327499 0.0327632 Danish krone 0.110509 0.110849 0.110426 0.110377 Indian rupee 0.00882624 0.00883921 0.00884419 0.00886512 Israeli New Shekel 0.19999 0.196511 0.196039 0.195912 Korean won 0.000556131 0.000553466 0.000553842 0.000556697 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42218 2.42287 2.4251 2.42818 Malaysian ringgit 0.17864 0.179136 0.177248 0.175751 Mauritian rupee 0.0160363 0.0160715 0.0160658 0.0160368 Mexican peso 0.0376364 0.0377031 0.0382129 0.0381329 New Zealand dollar 0.462873 0.468535 0.463468 0.461535 Norwegian krone 0.0699183 0.0707522 0.0709142 0.0704432 Omani rial 1.92065 1.92368 1.92549 Peruvian sol 0.196302 0.196717 0.19685 Philippine peso 0.0132144 0.0131622 0.0132567 0.0133265 Polish zloty 0.192919 0.193743 0.193122 0.191945 Qatari riyal 0.202957 0.202882 0.203202 0.203393 Russian ruble 0.00799464 0.00799335 0.00796509 0.00796762 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197004 0.196931 0.197242 Singapore dollar 0.573842 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116 South African rand 0.0429864 0.0428411 0.042536 Swedish krona 0.0729284 0.0730851 0.0729144 0.0724517 Swiss franc 0.871287 0.869579 0.872133 0.871565 Thai baht 0.0226039 0.022617 0.022456 0.0224887 Trinidadian dollar 0.109134 0.10926 0.109203 U.A.E. dirham 0.201161 0.201086 0.201404 0.201593 Uruguayan peso 0.0177204 0.0176192 0.017505 0.0175839 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

