AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end off record highs; rise for third straight week

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares settled marginally lower on Friday as investors booked profits at the end of a week that saw the blue-chip indexes hit record highs every day.

The benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.07% lower at 26,197.75 points, while the BSE Sensex dropped 0.3% to 85,571.85. The indexes rose 1.5% and 1.2%, respectively, in their third straight week of gains.

An outsized U.S. rate cut last Wednesday has bolstered foreign flows into emerging markets and lifted Indian benchmarks to record highs for seven consecutive sessions.

Heavyweight financial stocks, which have risen more than 2% since the U.S. rate cut, dropped nearly 1% on Friday. Top lender HDFC Bank and its private sector peer ICICI Bank both fell 1.7%.

“Investors are booking profits in stocks that saw gains in the record run and are buying stocks that remained muted, with no immediate triggers visible in the short-term,” Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi, said.

IT companies, which earn a big chunk of their revenue from U.S. clients, rose 0.4% after U.S.-listed peer Accenture posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings due to strong demand for its AI services.

Indian shares notch new highs as auto, metal stocks surge

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech were up between 0.3% and 1.4%.

Drugmaker Cipla climbed 3% to be the top gainer on the Nifty 50 after UBS initiated coverage with a ‘buy’ rating and a target price 27% higher than its closing price on Thursday.

For the week, metal stocks gained more than 7% in their biggest weekly rise since December 2022, outperforming other major indexes.

Metal stocks were supported by strong metal prices on hopes the new Chinese stimulus measures will boost its economy and global demand and lead to a decline in the dumping of steel products in countries like India.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged weekly gains.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares end off record highs; rise for third straight week

Finance Ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 8-9% in September, October

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

PSX sees selling pressure again, KSE-100 down nearly 0.5%

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steady but on track for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Read more stories