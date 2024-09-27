Palm closes over 2% lower but posts weekly gain

AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,530 Decreased By -31.4 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,672 Decreased By -164.1 (-0.64%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended more than 2% lower on Friday, snapping a seven-session rally due to a stronger ringgit, but still achieved a weekly gain.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 100 ringgit, or 2.41%, to close at 4,052 ringgit ($983.02) a metric ton.

The contract logged a weekly gain of 5.19%.

Palm oil prices fell due to a stronger ringgit, which may curb demand in the short-term, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at a Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd.

Traders are also closing out their positions and booking profits amid the recent price rally, further weighing on Malaysian palm oil futures, Ng said.

“However, the rebound in Chicago soybean prices is lending some strength to the palm market from falling lower.”

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.43% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil rises for 6th session, closes at highest level in nearly 3 months

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.22%, while its palm oil contract added 1.27%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.84%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices held on Friday, but remained on track for a weekly fall as investors weighed expectations for increased output from Libya and the broader OPEC+ group against fresh stimulus from top importer China.

Weaker crude oil makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

