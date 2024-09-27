AGL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 126.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.54%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.87%)
DFML 48.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.29%)
DGKC 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFBL 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.55%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.66%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
MLCF 32.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
NBP 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.8%)
OGDC 143.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
PPL 107.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.91%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SEARL 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TOMCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.72%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
TREET 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
TRG 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.27%)
UNITY 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,549 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,742 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.37%)
KSE100 81,422 Decreased By -236.3 (-0.29%)
KSE30 25,832 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.17%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data; set for weekly gains

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 02:00pm

UK shares edged higher on Friday, ahead of a key US inflation print for signals on the scope of Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts, and the market was set for weekly gains as China’s aggressive stimulus measures lifted mining and luxury stocks.

At 0710 GMT, the bluechip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1%, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.4%.

The personal goods sector led gains, while banks were the biggest decliners, down 0.5%.

Investors now await the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation - later in the day, with the size of the next rate cut in November still up for debate.

Both UK indexes were set for weekly gains, with FTSE 100 on track to rise 0.7% and the midcap index to gain 1.3%, buoyed by hopes for a turnaround in the Chinese economy after policymakers this week announced numerous aggressive stimulus measures.

In the latest move, China’s central bank on Friday lowered interest rates and injected liquidity into the banking system, with more fiscal measures expected to be announced before China’s week-long holidays starting on Oct. 1.

Mining shares have jumped this week as hopes for increased demand from China lifted metal prices, with an index of London-listed industrial miners rising more than 11% this week.

FTSE 100 drops over 1pc on strong retail sales

Similarly, gains in China-exposed luxury retailers such as Burberry lifted the personal goods index about 12% this week. Still, the FTSE 100 has lagged the European benchmark STOXX 600, which is on track for weekly gains of more than 2%.

Among individual stocks, Cranswick rose 1.6% after the meat producer forecast its annual profit towards the upper end of market expectations.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks edge higher ahead of US inflation data; set for weekly gains

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Govt set to announce revised deals with IPPs

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Read more stories