AGL 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
AIRLINK 126.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.54%)
BOP 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.08%)
DCL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.87%)
DFML 48.66 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.29%)
DGKC 73.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FCCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FFBL 48.68 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (4.55%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
HUMNL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
KEL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.66%)
KOSM 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
MLCF 32.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
NBP 57.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-3.8%)
OGDC 143.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.36%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
PPL 107.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.91%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SEARL 57.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.1%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TOMCL 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.72%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.7%)
TREET 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.62%)
TRG 52.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-3.27%)
UNITY 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 8,549 Decreased By -12.8 (-0.15%)
BR30 25,742 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.37%)
KSE100 81,387 Decreased By -270.7 (-0.33%)
KSE30 25,814 Decreased By -61 (-0.24%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN urges tighter control on arms to Haiti as death toll mounts

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 01:48pm

Haiti has seen nearly 13 people killed on average each day this year, according to data from a United Nations report on Friday, which urged tighter controls on arms trafficking among other measures as a gang war drives a worsening humanitarian crisis.

At least 3,451 people have been killed since January, according to a report from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights published days before a UN mandate for a security force to support Haitian police is set to expire.

“No more lives should be lost to this senseless criminality,” commissioner Volker Turk said in a statement.

Haiti initially requested the mission in 2022 and it was approved a year ago, but just a fraction of the troops promised by a handful of nations has deployed and funding remains scant.

Haiti has asked the UN to consider turning it into a formal peacekeeping mission to secure stable funds and capacity.

Turk said it was clear the mission needs “adequate and sufficient equipment and personnel to counter the criminal gangs effectively and sustainably, and stop them spreading further and wreaking havoc on people’s lives.”

Haiti confirms 24 killed in ‘horrible’ gas truck blast

The mission’s first deployment in June prompted gangs to recruit large numbers of children into their ranks, the report said.

In addition, close to 100 children have been killed so far this year - some in gang attacks and other in police operations, the report said.

Violence has spread beyond the capital, fueled by arms trafficking, primarily from the United States but also from the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, which has persisted despite an international arms embargo.

The report said poorly monitored airspaces, coastlines and porous borders were allowing gangs to obtain high-caliber weapons, drones, boats and “a seemingly endless supply of bullets.”

The number of people internally displaced by the violence has almost doubled in the last six months to over 700,000, while some 1.6 million people are estimated to be facing emergency food insecurity, the worst level before famine.

UNITED NATIONS Haiti humanitarian crisis Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille

Comments

200 characters

UN urges tighter control on arms to Haiti as death toll mounts

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Nishat Mills looks to sell hospitality business, will establish subsidiary in Türkiye

Reserved seats: ECP challenges SC’s detailed verdict

UAE’s Gargash Group commences ownership transfer for stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Afghan embassy in UK shutters after Taliban cuts ties

Govt set to announce revised deals with IPPs

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Read more stories