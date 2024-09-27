Iraqi drone hits Israel’s Eilat port

DUBAI: The British security firm Ambrey said on Thursday that one of two drones launched by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Wednesday had hit Israel’s port of Eilat, reportedly causing damage and injuring two people.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 26
|
277.78
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 26
|
277.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 26
|
144.72
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 26
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 26
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Sep 26
|
1.11
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 25
|
5,722.26
|
Nasdaq / Sep 25
|
18,082.21
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 25
|
8,268.70
|
Dow Jones / Sep 25
|
41,914.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 25
|
18,918.50
|
France CAC40 / Sep 25
|
7,565.62
|
India Sensex / Sep 26
|
85,406.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 26
|
38,726.92
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 25
|
18,435
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 25
|
239,287.40
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 26
|
69.09
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 26
|
2,661.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 26
|
73.50
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 27
|
249.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 27
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 27
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 27
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 27
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 27
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 27
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 27
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 27
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 27
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 27
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Sep 27
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Sep 27
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Sep 27
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Sep 27
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Sep 27
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Sep 27
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Sep 27
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Sep 27
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▲ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Sep 27
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 27
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 27
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 27
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / Sep 27
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / Sep 27
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 27
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / Sep 27
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
