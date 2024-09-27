AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Copper strides after China unveils fiscal stimulus

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

LONDON Copper prices surged to their strongest in 3-1/2 months on Thursday, propelled by hopes of firmer metals demand after China announced fiscal stimulus measures following an easing of monetary policy to boost its sluggish economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) broke through the psychological $10,000 per metric ton level, touching the highest since June 12.

In official open-outcry trading, LME copper gained 1.8% to $9,990 a ton. Chinese leaders on Thursday vowed to deploy “necessary fiscal spending” to meet this year’s economic growth target of roughly 5%, after the country’s central bank on Tuesday unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic, including cuts to key interest rates. Sources told Reuters the new plans included issuing special sovereign bonds worth about 2 trillion yuan ($284.43 billion) this year. Earlier in the session, before China’s latest announcements, copper fell on profit-taking.

“Yesterday some people were unsure whether fiscal stimulus would follow the monetary easing, but it did today so it’s all very positive in terms of supportive measures in China,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

“After the Fed rate cut, China has more room to unleash their supportive policies because the RMB (renminbi) has been quite strong.”

The positive sentiment is likely to push copper towards its record high of over $11,100 touched in May, but at that point investors may examine how much the stimulus measures have fed through to stronger physical demand, Fu said.

Nickel was the worst performing LME metal, edging up 0.1% to $16,820 after more arrivals into LME-registered warehouses, highlighting a global surplus. LME nickel stocks have doubled so far this year to 130,080 tons, the highest since November 2021.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper strides after China unveils fiscal stimulus

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories