Markets Print 2024-09-27

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 152,648 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,242 tonnes of import cargo and 94,406 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,242 comprised of 56,475 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 1,767 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 94,406 comprised of 54,833 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,438 tonnes of Barite Lumps, 23,724 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,311 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Msc Tianjin & Xin Long Yun 58 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust. Around, 07 ships namely, Royal O, Koi, Cap Andreas, Xin Long Yun 55, M.T Sargodha, Addison and Xin Long Yun 58 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra, North Berwick, Bentley-I and Al-Deebal left the port on Thursday morning, while two more ships, Scarable and Cape Andreas are expected to sail on Thursday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 97,522 tonnes, comprising 77,632 tonnes imports cargo and 19,890 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,866 Containers (845 TEUs Imports& 1,021 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Oslo Eagle, Solar Roma and Cape Andreas & three more ships, Teno, San-Francisco Bridge and Maya Gas are carrying Coal, Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-4, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on today 26th September, Meanwhile three more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Tavvishi and X-Press Anglesey are due to arrive at port on Friday 27th September, 2024.

