Spot rate sheds Rs700 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 7,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market witnessed sharp decline of about Rs 1200 in two days in Sindh and Punjab with the improving arrival under conducive weather condition.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

6400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 2200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 3,000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 800 bales of Hala were sold in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Qazi Ahmed were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in Balochistan Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund ( Balochi), 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1,000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bakhar were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,750 per maund, 1400 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,300 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 7,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

