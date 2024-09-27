Intelligent Renewable Microgrid

TEXT: Game-changing technology for a more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy system

In 2020, while implementing a 4MW rooftop solar project for the largest polyester products manufacturer, my company encountered a significant issue in their power system. The plant was experiencing breakdowns due to sudden demand spikes, generator failures, and quality issues from the grid-based power. Given that polyester production requires high-temperature environments, these breakdowns were extremely costly. Furthermore, the addition of intermittent renewable power would have exacerbated the plant's power reliability issues. Upon surveying the industry, we were alarmed to find that similar problems were widespread among other major manufacturers and industries.

It is widely known that Pakistan has the highest power tariff in the region; however, there is little recognition of how power system reliability and quality issues pose an even greater threat to business continuity by causing widespread losses and disruptions. Additionally, Pakistan's outdated analog grid systems, at both national and local levels, are major obstacles to a rapid transition towards cleaner and more economical sources such as wind and solar power.

To address these challenges, my colleagues at Reon Energy Ltd. and I developed the concept of Intelligent Renewable Microgrids powered by our market-leading energy management platform SPARK™ and our proprietary battery energy storage product REFLEX™. Intelligent renewable microgrids are localized energy systems that combine renewable energy with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based smart technology platforms to efficiently generate, distribute, and manage electricity. These microgrids utilize renewable resources such as solar, wind or hydropower while integrating advanced control and monitoring systems to optimize energy production consumption – enabling increased resilience and reliability.

The process of converting any grid into an Intelligent Renewable Microgrid starts with digitizing the entire grid, followed by creating a digital twin model that provides forecasting anomaly detection capabilities along with decision support capability. This is coupled with carefully designed storage solutions along with a smart control system added for flexibility during contingencies allowing integration of high percentages of renewable energies, ensuring elevated levels of whole-system reliability.

In addition to enhancing reliability, the Intelligent Renewable Microgrid also offers key features that address common industry concerns. It has blackstart capabilities, allowing the facility to restart operations independently after a power outage, a crucial asset in today’s unpredictable energy landscape. The peak-shaving functionality helps the manufacturer manage energy consumption during high-demand periods, leading to improved efficiency and cost control. It can also positively contribute to managing power factor at healthy levels, an important parameter for utility managers.

Moreover, an Intelligent Renewable Microgrid has the capability to run the complete microgrid entirely on renewable sources through its grid forming capability using BESS, specially during the periods of high renewable resource availability.

Beyond operational advantages, the Intelligent Renewable Microgrid contributes to a more sustainable future. The system’s ability to harness renewable energy sources means that organizations and grid operators can significantly lower their levelized cost of electricity and their carbon footprints. In today’s market, this commitment to sustainability is not just an option; it is increasingly essential for due to superior economics of wind and solar power but also for attracting eco-conscious customers and meeting regulatory requirements. Industries that prioritize green initiatives often find that their efforts resonate positively with consumers, boosting brand loyalty and reputation.

Since introducing Intelligent Renewable Microgrids in Pakistan, we have worked across various sectors helping clients solve their deep-rooted power problems:

A notable client, one of the largest cement manufacturers based in North Pakistan was able to integrate 44MWs of solar power into their ~58MW captive system while improving fuel efficiency of their generators.

A major denim exporter based in South of the country invested in Intelligent Renewable Microgrids across four factories, maximizing renewable energy including Wind Power whilst also improving fuel efficiency.

The benefits of an Intelligent Renewable Microgrid go well beyond just industries and also into the consumer space. In our neighboring country, Bangladesh, a pilot’s being run to build intelligent nano-grids allowing small rural households to generate economic returns from their hybrid solar systems by trading excess electricity within the community. For EV Charging Intelligent Microgrids are being deployed in ultrafast charging applications (<10m) using batteries and distributed solar power. An Indian company Husk Power is deploying Intelligent Renewable Microgrids across Asia and Africa at scale to provide high quality and 100% renewable power to businesses and consumers alike.

Intelligent Renewable Microgrids will be essential if we’re to fulfil our commitments and obligations both under UN SDG 7 and The Paris Agreement. It is imperative that the government creates a policy framework encouraging indigenization and development of technologies that form the building blocks for intelligent grids including BESS, smart control systems, and development of advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based autonomous grid software.

Our Intelligent Renewable Microgrid commissioned for the Polyester Fibre manufacturer managed to eliminate breakdowns by upto 90% and proved to be incredibly successful. It is a game changing technology that could help us transform our energy system into one of the most reliable, efficient and sustainable systems capable of supporting our future growth and aspirations as a nation. We need a robust policy framework to encourage its widespread indigenization and adoption.

Mujtaba Haider Khan | CEO, Reon Energy Limited

