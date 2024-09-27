AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Published 27 Sep, 2024

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 26, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        25-Sep-24      24-Sep-24      23-Sep-24      20-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105201       0.105108       0.104897       0.104895
Euro                             0.826666       0.823459       0.823196       0.826039
Japanese yen                    0.0051545      0.0051472                     0.0051864
U.K. pound                       0.987177       0.988587       0.984815       0.982688
U.S. dollar                       0.73849       0.739656       0.740351       0.739781
Algerian dinar                  0.0055863       0.005586      0.0055876      0.0055926
Australian dollar                0.508081       0.505851       0.505512       0.504383
Botswana pula                   0.0562729      0.0562139      0.0562667      0.0561494
Brazilian real                   0.134933        0.13523       0.133541       0.135073
Brunei dollar                    0.575686       0.573332       0.573116       0.573563
Canadian dollar                  0.548574       0.549195       0.548002        0.54536
Chilean peso                    0.0008102      0.0007998      0.0007985
Czech koruna                    0.0329095      0.0327499      0.0327632      0.0329392
Danish krone                     0.110849       0.110426       0.110377       0.110744
Indian rupee                    0.0088392      0.0088442      0.0088651      0.0088605
Israeli New Shekel               0.196511       0.196039       0.195912       0.196489
Korean won                      0.0005535      0.0005538      0.0005567      0.0005555
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42287         2.4251        2.42818
Malaysian ringgit                0.179136       0.177248       0.175751       0.176918
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160715      0.0160658      0.0160368      0.0160142
Mexican peso                    0.0377031      0.0382129      0.0381329      0.0381872
New Zealand dollar               0.468535       0.463468       0.461535       0.461216
Norwegian krone                 0.0707522      0.0709142      0.0704432       0.070403
Omani rial                        1.92065        1.92368        1.92549
Peruvian sol                     0.196717        0.19685       0.197433
Philippine peso                 0.0131622      0.0132567      0.0133265      0.0132699
Polish zloty                     0.193743       0.193122       0.191945       0.193069
Qatari riyal                     0.202882       0.203202       0.203393
Russian ruble                   0.0079934      0.0079651      0.0079676      0.0079903
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.196931       0.197242
Singapore dollar                 0.575686       0.573332       0.573116       0.573563
South African rand              0.0428411                      0.042536      0.0421012
Swedish krona                   0.0730851      0.0729144      0.0724517      0.0725806
Swiss franc                      0.869579       0.872133       0.871565        0.87115
Thai baht                        0.022617       0.022456      0.0224887      0.0223654
Trinidadian dollar                0.10926                      0.109203       0.109077
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201086       0.201404       0.201593
Uruguayan peso                  0.0176192       0.017505      0.0175839      0.0177503
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

