WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 26, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Sep-24 24-Sep-24 23-Sep-24 20-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105201 0.105108 0.104897 0.104895 Euro 0.826666 0.823459 0.823196 0.826039 Japanese yen 0.0051545 0.0051472 0.0051864 U.K. pound 0.987177 0.988587 0.984815 0.982688 U.S. dollar 0.73849 0.739656 0.740351 0.739781 Algerian dinar 0.0055863 0.005586 0.0055876 0.0055926 Australian dollar 0.508081 0.505851 0.505512 0.504383 Botswana pula 0.0562729 0.0562139 0.0562667 0.0561494 Brazilian real 0.134933 0.13523 0.133541 0.135073 Brunei dollar 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116 0.573563 Canadian dollar 0.548574 0.549195 0.548002 0.54536 Chilean peso 0.0008102 0.0007998 0.0007985 Czech koruna 0.0329095 0.0327499 0.0327632 0.0329392 Danish krone 0.110849 0.110426 0.110377 0.110744 Indian rupee 0.0088392 0.0088442 0.0088651 0.0088605 Israeli New Shekel 0.196511 0.196039 0.195912 0.196489 Korean won 0.0005535 0.0005538 0.0005567 0.0005555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42287 2.4251 2.42818 Malaysian ringgit 0.179136 0.177248 0.175751 0.176918 Mauritian rupee 0.0160715 0.0160658 0.0160368 0.0160142 Mexican peso 0.0377031 0.0382129 0.0381329 0.0381872 New Zealand dollar 0.468535 0.463468 0.461535 0.461216 Norwegian krone 0.0707522 0.0709142 0.0704432 0.070403 Omani rial 1.92065 1.92368 1.92549 Peruvian sol 0.196717 0.19685 0.197433 Philippine peso 0.0131622 0.0132567 0.0133265 0.0132699 Polish zloty 0.193743 0.193122 0.191945 0.193069 Qatari riyal 0.202882 0.203202 0.203393 Russian ruble 0.0079934 0.0079651 0.0079676 0.0079903 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196931 0.197242 Singapore dollar 0.575686 0.573332 0.573116 0.573563 South African rand 0.0428411 0.042536 0.0421012 Swedish krona 0.0730851 0.0729144 0.0724517 0.0725806 Swiss franc 0.869579 0.872133 0.871565 0.87115 Thai baht 0.022617 0.022456 0.0224887 0.0223654 Trinidadian dollar 0.10926 0.109203 0.109077 U.A.E. dirham 0.201086 0.201404 0.201593 Uruguayan peso 0.0176192 0.017505 0.0175839 0.0177503 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

