Sep 27, 2024
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 278.67
Open Offer     Rs 280.30
========================

