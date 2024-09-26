AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rises on AI euphoria after Micron’s upbeat forecast

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 07:50pm

Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high, as Micron’s upbeat forecast revived the frenzy around artificial intelligence, and a softer-than-expected jobless claims report soothed worries about the labor market.

Micron Technology jumped 17.3% after the memory chip maker forecast higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue, underscoring that demand for memory chips used in AI computing was robust.

The optimism lifted other chip stocks, with Nvidia rising 2.8%, Advanced Micro Devices advancing 3.6% and Broadcom adding 2.2%. The broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index jumped 3.7% to levels seen more than two months ago.

Investors also scrutinized a Labor Department report that showed jobless claims came in at 218,000 for the week ended Sept. 21, below estimates of 225,000.

“Better employment numbers mean that the Fed will only cut by 25 bps at the next meeting … on the one hand we won’t get a bigger rate cut, but on the other hand, it indicates the economy is strong, which is good news,” said Melissa Brown, managing director of investment decision research at SimCorp.

Separately, the final reading of gross domestic product confirmed that the economy grew 3% in the second quarter.

At 9:46 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.41 points, or 0.52%, to 42,134.16, the S&P 500 gained 37.03 points, or 0.65%, to 5,759.29 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 201.80 points, or 1.12%, to 18,284.01.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, with technology rising 1.3%. Energy stocks slipped 1.4%, tracking crude prices that slid on expectations of greater supply by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Wall Street mixed as investors await Fed rate clues

The Russell 2000 index tracking small caps also added 1.1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow have hit multiple record highs since the start of this year and the tech-laden Nasdaq is about 2% away from its own milestone. Optimism around AI and expectations of lower interest rates have led markets to rally this year.

Late on Wednesday, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said she “strongly supported” the central bank’s decision to kick off monetary policy easing with a rare half a percentage point cut last week, as part of an emerging focus on the job market.

Traders now see a 54.6% chance of the Fed delivering a 50 basis point rate cut in November, up from 38.8% a week ago, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Among others, Copper miners such as Freeport-McMoRan rose 6.9%, while lithium miners such as Albemarle climbed 6% and Arcadium added 4.4% after China pledged to deploy “necessary fiscal spending”. The broader materials index rose 1.36%.

U.S.-listed Chinese firms such as Li Auto and PDD Holdings advanced 11%, while Alibaba added 7.5%.

Southwest Airlines climbed 9.7% after the carrier raised its third-quarter revenue forecast, while Accenture gained 7% after the IT services provider forecast annual revenue above estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.59-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 20 new lows.

Wall Street Wall Street Journal Wall Street indexes Wall Street shares wall street index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St rises on AI euphoria after Micron’s upbeat forecast

Despite progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, structural challenges remain formidable: IMF

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Oil prices slide 3% on prospect of more OPEC+ oil

Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Read more stories