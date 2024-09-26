AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel says it has secured $8.7 billion US aid package

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 07:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States package to support its ongoing military efforts.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system and an advanced laser system.

Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit: source close to group

Israel is currently fighting on two fronts, against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Gaza Hamas Israel air strikes Israeli military raid Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Lebanon Israel border Hezbollah and Israel Israel and Hezbollah

Comments

200 characters

Israel says it has secured $8.7 billion US aid package

Despite progress, Pakistan’s vulnerabilities, structural challenges remain formidable: IMF

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 plummets as IMF euphoria makes way for economic reality

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $24mn, now stand at $9.53bn

ECP approaches Supreme Court again for clarification on reserved seats

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Israel rejects US-backed Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Oil prices slide 3% on prospect of more OPEC+ oil

Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Read more stories