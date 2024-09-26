Israel says it has secured $8.7 billion US aid package

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States package to support its ongoing military efforts.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system and an advanced laser system.

Israel strike targets head of Hezbollah drone unit: source close to group

Israel is currently fighting on two fronts, against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.