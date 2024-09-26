AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
World

Putin lauds cooperation with OPEC+, BRICS

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 05:27pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the vast domestic energy sector will be able to achieve its goals and overcome “illegal” western sanctions, while also praising ties with BRICS and OPEC+ groups.

Russian oil and gas sales account for around a third of total state budget revenues and have been crucial for underpinning country’s economy, which faces multiple sanctions from the West over the military conflict with Ukraine.

Speaking at the Russian energy week forum, Putin praised cooperation with the BRICS group of countries, which Moscow sees as a counterbalance to the West, adding that Russia will continue cooperation with the OPEC+ oil producers.

“Russia fulfils its obligations to supply energy resources to the global market. It plays a stabilising role in it by participating in such authoritative formats as OPEC+ and the forum of gas exporting countries,” Putin said.

Afghanistan wants to join BRICS, says Taliban govt

“And we will certainly continue this cooperation with our partners.”

Putin also acknowledged difficulties in payments for Russian energy exports, for which “friendly” countries, which not introduced sanctions against Russia, account for 90%.

He said that the government should renew the country’s energy strategy in the next several months to address the challenges.

