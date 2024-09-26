AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.85%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.53%)
DFML 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.08%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.18%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.69%)
FFL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
HUBC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-2.81%)
HUMNL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.48%)
KOSM 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.07%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 143.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.59%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
TRG 55.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.2%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,611 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.66%)
BR30 25,991 Decreased By -274.4 (-1.04%)
KSE100 81,963 Decreased By -285.2 (-0.35%)
KSE30 25,968 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.59%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London shares gain as China pledges more stimulus; oil stocks fall

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 01:51pm

UK stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by mining stocks after China’s latest pledge for more policy measures fuelled optimism for a turnaround in the world’s second largest economy, while a drop in oil-related stocks limited gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.5% by 0720 GMT.

China will deploy “necessary fiscal spending” to meet an economic growth target of roughly 5%, leaders pledged, following a raft of aggressive central bank policy easing measures earlier in the week.

That followed a report that China is considering injecting up to 1 trillion yuan ($142.39 billion) of capital into its biggest state banks.

The moves signal renewed efforts to turnaround growth and demand in the world’s second largest economy.

UK stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors questioned whether the scope of China’s proposed measures were sufficient, but the newly-announced fiscal stimulus appeared to have soothed those concerns.

The index tracking industrial metal and mining companies jumped 4% as copper prices rallied.

However, an index of oil and gas stocks dropped 4%, as crude prices slumped over 2% following a report that Saudi Arabia is preparing to abandon its unofficial price target of $100 a barrel as it prepares to increase output.

Among single movers, shares of Watches of Switzerland jumped 4.7% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy” from hold and raised its price target. Burberry shares rose 6.5% on hopes of renewed demand in the Chinese market.

FTSE 100 drops over 1pc on strong retail sales

These moves also lifted the domestic-focused midcap index 0.8% and the personal goods index 5.7%. Investors eyed speeches from Federal Reserve officials later in the day, including Chair Jerome Powell, for more clues on US monetary policy.

Domestically, a survey from the British Retail Consortium survey showed British consumers have grown more gloomy over the past month following the new Labour government’s removal of a welfare benefit for pensioners and warning of tax rises at next month’s budget.

FTSE 100 London shares

Comments

200 characters

London shares gain as China pledges more stimulus; oil stocks fall

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories