AGL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
DFML 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.58%)
DGKC 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.18%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.51%)
FFL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUBC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.41%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.93%)
NBP 60.00 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.77%)
OGDC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.44%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 108.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SEARL 58.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.61%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TPLP 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TREET 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
TRG 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.29%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 8,613 Decreased By -55.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 25,988 Decreased By -277.8 (-1.06%)
KSE100 81,990 Decreased By -258.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 25,983 Decreased By -138 (-0.53%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

VP Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico border, discuss security, aide says

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the US border with Mexico on Friday, the White House said on Wednesday, in her first visit to the politically contentious southern border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

During her trip to Douglas, Arizona, Harris plans to speak about border security and how she is pushing “the toughest bipartisan border security plan in a generation,” a campaign aide said, adding that the plan includes new border agents and technologies to stop fentanyl.

“As a former attorney general from a border state, she took on international gangs and criminal organizations who traffic drugs, guns and human beings, and she has long believed we need an immigration system that is secure, fair, orderly and humane, a stark contrast from the divisive and dangerous politics of Donald Trump,” the campaign aide said.

Harris was California’s attorney general before being elected to the US Senate and then in 2020 vice president. She visited the border in 2021.

In election, Hollywood is about cash not endorsements

Trump, Harris’ Republican rival, has made illegal immigration a key issues in his campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The former president has repeatedly criticized Harris over border policy.

Harris told CNN last month she would renew a push for comprehensive border legislation that would tighten migration into the United States, vowing to “enforce our laws” against border crossings. Immigration remains a top issue for voters.

Fifty-four percent of respondents to a recent New York Times/Siena poll thought Trump would do a better job on the issue, while 43% indicated that Harris would.

Kamala Harris arrives in Chicago to star at Democratic convention

Senate Republicans killed a bipartisan border bill in February that Trump had pressed them to reject.

President Joe Biden and Harris have accused Trump of wanting the border to remain a campaign issue.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris Arizona 2024 US Presidential election US Mexico border

Comments

200 characters

VP Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico border, discuss security, aide says

Pakistan’s economy on a sound path, says IMF chief after Executive Board approval

KSE-100 retreats after initial buying burst on IMF board approval

8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil prices fall over 2% on prospects Saudi Arabia to raise output

Attock Petroleum plans to expand network of EV charging stations across Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Filing of returns: FBR approached for two-month extension

Read more stories