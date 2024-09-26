AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.03 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.34%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.19%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
FFBL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
MLCF 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.78%)
NBP 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.13%)
OGDC 146.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.94%)
PAEL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 110.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.7 (0.49%)
BR30 26,441 Increased By 176 (0.67%)
KSE100 82,681 Increased By 433 (0.53%)
KSE30 26,211 Increased By 89.5 (0.34%)
Heavy rains paralyse Mumbai, at least four dead

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:20am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Torrential rain lashed India’s financial capital Mumbai, triggering floods and killing at least four people as well as paralysing the city and forcing schools to close on Thursday.

Some parts of Mumbai recorded around 275 mm (11 inches) of rain on Wednesday evening, which crippled road traffic and delayed the trains millions of city residents use every day.

Four people died from rain-related incidents, officials said.

With more rain expected, authorities issued a citywide red alert, and urged residents to stay home.

Heavy rainfall in several parts of India triggers floods, at least 11 dead

Schools and colleges were shut and fishermen were asked to stay away onshore until Friday. Drone footage posted on social media showed snarled highways clogged with cars - some with their drivers still inside, others abandoned by frustrated drivers.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters spent hours on the road.

India’s monsoon rains started retreating from the northwest of the country earlier this week, nearly a week later than normal, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

The monsoon generally begins in June and starts to retreat by Sept. 17 but the rains continued this year, which has helped to replenish reservoirs but damaged the crop harvest in some states.

Heavy rain was also forecast for some parts of the southern state of Telengana on Thursday, the weather office said.

