Palm extends rally on stronger Dalian oils and weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, extending gains to a seventh session on the back of strength in Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit.

Palm oil extends winning run on output concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 63 ringgit, or 1.56%, to 4,106 ringgit ($992.75) a metric ton in early trade.

