AGL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
AIRLINK 131.03 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.34%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.19%)
DGKC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.52%)
FCCL 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
FFBL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
MLCF 33.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.72%)
NBP 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.13%)
OGDC 146.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.94%)
PAEL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 110.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.47%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TPLP 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.8 (0.49%)
BR30 26,434 Increased By 168.1 (0.64%)
KSE100 82,661 Increased By 412.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,202 Increased By 81 (0.31%)
Markets

Palm extends rally on stronger Dalian oils and weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:09am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, extending gains to a seventh session on the back of strength in Dalian oils and a weaker ringgit.

Palm oil extends winning run on output concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 63 ringgit, or 1.56%, to 4,106 ringgit ($992.75) a metric ton in early trade.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.48%, while its palm oil contract added 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.09%.

  • Palm oil tracks price movements in rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.31% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Oil prices were little changed after falling in the previous session, as signs of higher fuel demand and falling stockpiles in the United States, the world’s biggest oil user, offset concerns over demand elsewhere, particularly in China.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Indonesia’s palm oil stocks fell 10.82% in July from the month before to a five-year low of 2.51 million metric tons, as domestic demand for biodiesel increased and production fell, data from Indonesian palm oil association GAPKI showed on Wednesday.

  • Palm oil may test resistance at 4,120 ringgit per ton, a break above which could open the way towards the 4,153 ringgit to 4,206 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

