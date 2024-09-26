Indian shares set to open at all-time highs

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open at record highs on Thursday, likely extending a five-session rally on sustained hopes of higher foreign inflows.

The GIFT Nifty was at 26,048.5 points, as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open higher than Wednesday’s close of 26,004.15.

Indian equities have scaled fresh-highs in each of the five sessions since the US Federal Reserve’s big rate cut last Wednesday, which has boosted hopes of foreign inflows to emerging markets such as India.

The Nifty 50 has gained 2.5% in those five sessions, but the magnitude of the increase has been declining, with the index’s all-time high on Wednesday coming only during a surge towards the close.

The sentiment is likely to remain positive and no reversal in the momentum is visible, said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Asian markets opened higher on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.4%.

Wall Street closed lower overnight, pulling back from recent record highs.