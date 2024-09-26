AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.03 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.34%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.59%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.19%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.28%)
FFBL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.65%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.2%)
HUMNL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
MLCF 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.78%)
NBP 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.13%)
OGDC 146.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.94%)
PAEL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 110.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TREET 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.8 (0.49%)
BR30 26,434 Increased By 168.1 (0.64%)
KSE100 82,661 Increased By 412.9 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,202 Increased By 81 (0.31%)
Indian shares set to open at all-time highs

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:00am
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are set to open at record highs on Thursday, likely extending a five-session rally on sustained hopes of higher foreign inflows.

The GIFT Nifty was at 26,048.5 points, as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating that the NSE Nifty 50 will open higher than Wednesday’s close of 26,004.15.

Indian equities have scaled fresh-highs in each of the five sessions since the US Federal Reserve’s big rate cut last Wednesday, which has boosted hopes of foreign inflows to emerging markets such as India.

The Nifty 50 has gained 2.5% in those five sessions, but the magnitude of the increase has been declining, with the index’s all-time high on Wednesday coming only during a surge towards the close.

Indian shares hit all-time highs for fifth consecutive session

The sentiment is likely to remain positive and no reversal in the momentum is visible, said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Asian markets opened higher on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.4%.

Wall Street closed lower overnight, pulling back from recent record highs.

Indian shares

