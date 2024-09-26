Minister for equip every child with basic computer skills

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that we must equip every child with basic computer skills and modern technical education, along with establishing state-of-the-art laboratories.

The minister chaired the inaugural meeting of the Education Task Force on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by State Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, chief secretaries from all provinces, and representatives from the Ministry of Education, UNICEF, UNDP, FCDO, UNESCO, the World Bank, ADB, Malala Fund, ITA, and Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute.

Addressing the meeting, Iqbal expressed deep concern over the current state of education in Pakistan. Citing alarming data from the Education Index, he stressed the need for urgent and immediate actions in the education sector. He highlighted that approximately 25 million children in Pakistan are currently out of school, and the literacy rate stands at a mere 60 per cent, which is a matter of grave concern.

The minister emphasised that the government’s aim is not just to enroll children in schools but to provide them with quality education. He further identified teacher training as a significant challenge, underscoring that without improving teacher training, educational reforms will not succeed.

Iqbal pointed out that not every individual will pursue higher education or a PhD, which is why it is crucial to impart vocational and technical skills alongside formal education. This will ensure that students become productive members of society. He also referred to the Federal Public Service Commission’s report, which highlighted several gaps in the existing curriculum, calling for its alignment with international standards.

The federal minister also commented on the impact of the 18th Amendment, which devolved education to the provinces in 2010. Since then, he noted, the literacy rate has declined. He stressed the importance of focusing on both education and health, as Pakistan is among the top countries in the world for cases of hepatitis, tuberculosis, diabetes, and polio—an alarming situation.

During the meeting, Iqbal acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders and international partners, emphasising the need for a public-private partnership in both education and health sectors. He assured that the federal government will not leave the provinces to tackle these fundamental issues alone but will collaborate with them to implement practical measures in both sectors.

In his concluding remarks, Iqbal said that the development of nations depends on reforms, stability, and policy continuity. “No society can progress without adhering to the principles of stability. We must avoid short-term changes and instead focus on adopting long-term policies,” he stressed.

As the meeting drew to a close, Iqbal looked ahead to the future, stating, “In 24 years, when we mark our 100th year of independence, we must reflect on what we have achieved and where we want to stand in the next 24 years.”

