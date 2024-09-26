Truth vs. Trend: Print Media’s Role in the Age of Disinformation

TEXT: In the age of social media, newspaper's stand out as pillars of credibility and accuracy. Have you ever thought about where you get your daily updates on current affairs? How do you usually stay informed? Have you ever questioned whether the sources you rely on for information are truly reliable? In today’s digital age, where news is consumed in overwhelming quantities, it is crucial to recognize that much of the news circulated via social media is often unreliable and fake.

“Fake news is cheap to produce, while genuine journalism is expensive.”

With virtual media accessible to everyone with a single click, social media news stories have naturally stolen the spotlight. However, this rapid dissemination often comes at the cost of accuracy and credibility.

The issue of disinformation, or fake news, is not unique to Pakistan; many countries worldwide are grappling with this menace. In societies like Pakistan, the spread of disinformation is especially easy. Beyond Pakistan, we are all familiar with the phenomenon of celebrity death hoaxes. According to a 2015 report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, the internet and television are the most common ways people access news, followed by social media.

Pakistan has experienced a significant surge in the spread of fake news, largely driven by the rapid consumption of information. There have been numerous instances where the swift and unauthenticated spread of news has fueled public discord and social conflict. Research has shown that the growing menace of disinformation in Pakistan has threatened public life, health, social harmony, and stability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fake news is not a new phenomenon; it has been around for ages. From ancient Rome to the present day, stories have been fabricated for profit. The dissemination of false information disguised as legitimate news has a long history, dating back centuries to when political leaders in Rome spread misleading information to undermine their rivals.

However, it was never a menace. But today, with the explosion of social media, controlling this pressing problem seems like a “no-win” situation. The practice has become so pervasive over time that distinguishing between fake and authentic news has become increasingly challenging. Recently, Pakistan has seen a dramatic increase in fake news widely shared on social media without verification. Easy access to the internet across the country has made it simple for anyone to make money through click-baiting-attention-grabbing fake headlines designed to maximize clicks. Click-baiting is not only a tool for earning money with misleading information but also for shaping public opinion. As click-baiting has surged in Pakistan, the spread of fake news has become more widespread, threatening the country’s authentic media platforms.

Social media can easily be termed the primary player in the global spread of fake news, especially with platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter transforming how information is shared, leading to adverse consequences. These platforms have made it easier than ever for users to share information without verification.

To address the rise in fake news, we must first understand what it truly means. Fake news refers to false or misleading information presented as legitimate news. It can appear in various forms, including fabricated stories, manipulated images, and misleading headlines. The motivations behind fake news are diverse, ranging from political agendas to financial gain through increased web traffic.

Researchers have highlighted several factors contributing to the rise of disinformation in Pakistan, including the urge to spread news instantly. A lack of media literacy regarding news ethics and social responsibility makes individuals more susceptible to believing and sharing fake news. In Pakistan, fake news is often driven by political agendas. Political parties may spread false information to advance their interests or discredit opponents.

Researchers have also criticized social media platforms for amplifying disinformation through algorithms that prioritize sensational content. The rapid sharing and viral nature of social media exacerbate this problem. Lastly, the weak regulatory framework in Pakistan is also blamed for the prevalence of fake news.

The issue of fake news in Pakistan is complex and multifaceted. Addressing it requires a concerted effort from various stakeholders, including the government, media organizations, educational institutions, and the public. Pakistan can only mitigate the impact of fake news by supporting the struggling print media industry, which has been fighting to survive in recent years, especially amid rapid digitalization and internet penetration.

For decades, mainstream media has served as a watchdog for information, but the advent of cyberspace has reshaped how news is produced, distributed, and consumed. Various studies show that print newspaper circulation has declined over the past decade, with many newspapers experiencing significant drops in readership. This decline is mainly due to easy access to mobile phones, laptops, and internet connectivity. Despite this, newspapers remain the most credible source of news. They are not merely fighting for survival but are battling for the preservation of truth.

With somewhat diminishing importance of newspapers in the country, it is vital to understand that newspaper readership remains a crucial pillar of informed citizenship, community engagement, and democratic values.

Newspapers offer unique benefits that continue to make them an essential medium for news consumption. For decades, newspapers have been a source of comprehensive and reliable news, providing in-depth reporting, analysis, and assured authenticity-factors often missing from social media-generated news, which contributes to the untrustworthy nature of the cyber world.

With their established editorial standards and journalistic integrity, newspapers play a vital role in producing authentic content. While digital media often focuses on short, catchy headlines and sometimes misleading stories, newspapers provide detailed news stories, which is crucial for informed public discourse and decision-making.

Newspapers also serve as historical records, documenting events, global happenings, and public interest trends. Unfortunately, the new generation-the digital natives-shows little interest in reading newspapers, which is alarming. The younger minds must be exposed to credible and comprehensive information to foster critical thinking about global issues. This awareness is vital for understanding the interconnectedness of global events and their local impacts.

Daily newspaper reading also helps individuals, particularly students, build their vocabulary and exposes them to well-written articles, improving language skills, including comprehension and writing abilities. For students and young professionals, these skills are essential for academic and career success. Articles published in newspapers or magazines provide in-depth research on important topics.

For individuals who want to stay connected with local, national, and global events, newspaper readership is the best choice. Reading newspapers exposes readers to diverse viewpoints and perspectives. Mainstream media is also a tool for the entertainment and education of school-going children, offering separate editions that cater to young readers' viewpoints.

Print news caters to a diverse range of readers with a single edition, covering a broad array of topics. Unlike digital platforms that often trap readers with catchy headlines, newspapers provide varied information and topics, helping readers stay informed. Moreover, newspaper content is typically free of bias, presenting an accurate picture to the public and playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion. As American essayist, Arthur Miller aptly says, “A good newspaper is a nation talking to itself.”

In today’s world, where online platforms have enhanced accessibility and convenience, allowing global reach and personalized news feeds, they have also contributed to challenges like disinformation. While social media is cheaper and quicker, and newspapers are often large and not always free, print media surpasses social media in one critical area-credibility.

Today, therefore, encouraging newspaper reading is more urgent than ever!!

