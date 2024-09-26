25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh

TEXT: I take great pride in joining hands with the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) to celebrate National Newspaper Readership Day.

Newspapers have always been the cornerstone of information and education for our society, shaping public opinion with accurate, fact-checked news.

The importance of newspapers goes beyond their role as providers of news; they are instruments of education and cultural preservation. In Sindh, where we take great pride in our rich cultural heritage, newspapers have been instrumental in keeping the public informed about social, political, and economic developments. They provide a platform for diverse voices and offer a window into the global landscape while maintaining a focus on local issues that matter to our citizens.

The accountability that newspapers provide is essential for the proper functioning of our democracy and governance. It is in truest form a pillar of democracy.

In the age of digital misinformation, newspapers serve as an indispensable source of credible news. By promoting newspaper readership, we can combat the spread of fake news and nurture a more informed and tolerant society.

Let us all work together to revive the habit of reading newspapers and ensure that future generations grow up with a strong foundation of knowledge and responsibility.

I commend APNS for this initiative and look forward to continued efforts to promote literacy, education, and responsible journalism in our province.

