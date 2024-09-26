25 Sep National Newspaper Readership Day: Messages from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: On this National Newspaper Day, we recognize and celebrate the indispensable contribution of newspapers as a cornerstone of our democracy. Throughout history, the narratives crafted by the press have played a transformative role in shaping public discourse. In times of intellectual and ideological awakening, newspapers have served as catalysts, igniting passion and awareness by providing reliable information to the masses.

Reflecting on our own journey, during the pivotal moments of Pakistan's independence movement, newspapers became the powerful voice of our nation’s founders, uniting the Muslim community across South Asia. In the years that followed, these vital publications have continually demonstrated their commitment to fostering democracy, safeguarding our constitutional values, and supporting transparency.

In an age where disinformation is rampant, newspapers continue to offer well-researched and fact-based news, ensuring our access to authentic information. With the rise of social media and online platforms, the importance of print media has not diminished. In the contemporary world, the relevance of print media has become even more significant. While social media has revolutionized the way we access information, it has also raised challenges in the form of fake news, misinformation, and disinformation. Newspapers, with their established editorial standards and rigorous fact-checking process, continue to serve as a reliable source of information in a time of digital noise and confusion. They provide a level of accountability that is often missing in online spaces, ensuring that truth is not compromised.

The power of a well-informed society cannot be underestimated. It is through informed citizens that we can build a stronger, more resilient Pakistan. I encourage every individual to embrace the habit of newspaper reading, as it is a key to combating fake news and fostering a culture of responsible citizenship.

Let us work together to strengthen the role of newspapers in our daily life and support this invaluable institution so it can continue to serve our nation with integrity and dedication.

Pakistan Paindabad!

