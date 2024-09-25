Lebanon says three killed in Israeli strike on village north of Beirut

BEIRUT: Lebanon said three people were killed after Israel struck a village north of Beirut on Wednesday – hit for the first time in nearly a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israel.

The “Israeli enemy strike on the village of Maaysra in the Keserwan district killed three people and injured nine,” Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The Shia-majority village is located in a mostly Christian mountain area about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Lebanese capital.

Iran’s Khamenei says killing commanders cannot stop Hezbollah

A Lebanese security source had earlier told AFP that “an Israeli strike targeted a house in the village of Maaysra”, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

A female resident said the strike hit her village, destroying a house and a cafe.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that “two rockets fell in Maaysra”.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was carrying out “extensive” air strikes in south Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa Valley after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that reached the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire since Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.

The focus of Israel’s firepower has shifted sharply from Gaza to Lebanon in recent days.