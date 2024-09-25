AGL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4%)
AIRLINK 129.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.39%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.4%)
DCL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.09%)
DFML 50.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.71%)
DGKC 75.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.01%)
FCCL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.44%)
FFBL 47.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.88%)
KOSM 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (8.97%)
MLCF 33.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.19%)
NBP 58.38 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (5%)
OGDC 144.64 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.64%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.27%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
PPL 108.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.57%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
PTC 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.34%)
SEARL 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
TOMCL 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.84%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,659 Increased By 67.1 (0.78%)
BR30 26,261 Increased By 364.1 (1.41%)
KSE100 82,248 Increased By 764.3 (0.94%)
KSE30 26,121 Increased By 218.9 (0.84%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon says three killed in Israeli strike on village north of Beirut

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2024 03:14pm

BEIRUT: Lebanon said three people were killed after Israel struck a village north of Beirut on Wednesday – hit for the first time in nearly a year of clashes between Hezbollah and Israel.

The “Israeli enemy strike on the village of Maaysra in the Keserwan district killed three people and injured nine,” Lebanon’s health ministry said.

The Shia-majority village is located in a mostly Christian mountain area about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the Lebanese capital.

Iran’s Khamenei says killing commanders cannot stop Hezbollah

A Lebanese security source had earlier told AFP that “an Israeli strike targeted a house in the village of Maaysra”, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

A female resident said the strike hit her village, destroying a house and a cafe.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that “two rockets fell in Maaysra”.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was carrying out “extensive” air strikes in south Lebanon and the eastern Beqaa Valley after Hezbollah fired a ballistic missile that reached the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire since Palestinian group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.

The focus of Israel’s firepower has shifted sharply from Gaza to Lebanon in recent days.

Lebanon Beirut MENA Gaza Tel Aviv Hamas Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza war Gaza genocide Israel Lebanon border Gaza city of Rafah Lebanon Red Cross Lebanon crisis Maaysra Beqaa Valley

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon says three killed in Israeli strike on village north of Beirut

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

At least 12 including cops injured in Quetta blast targeting police van

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

‘Employees part ways’: Siemens Pakistan announces ‘Rs556mn strategic transformation’

Mari Petroleum begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil steady as investors gauge impact of China’s stimulus to boost demand

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs275,500 per tola

Bangladesh Hasina’s son wants role for her party in reforms, election

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Read more stories