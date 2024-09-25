AGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.92%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.48%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
DFML 49.83 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (2.74%)
DGKC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (8.48%)
MLCF 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.14%)
NBP 58.60 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (5.4%)
OGDC 142.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.93%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 109.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.04%)
PRL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.27%)
TRG 56.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.28%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,632 Increased By 40.3 (0.47%)
BR30 26,212 Increased By 315 (1.22%)
KSE100 81,890 Increased By 406.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,988 Increased By 85.7 (0.33%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

AFP Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 12:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said Wednesday it had fired a ballistic missile targeting Israeli spy agency Mossad’s headquarters near Tel Aviv, saying that recent attacks on the group had been planned there.

It is the first time the group has claimed a ballistic missile strike since its nearly year-long battle with Israel began after October 7.

UN chief warns Lebanon on ‘brink’ as world leaders gather

Earlier Wednesday, Israel’s military had said it intercepted a missile fired from Lebanon after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

“The Islamic Resistance launched a ‘Qader 1’ ballistic missile at 6:30 am (0330 GMT) on Wednesday, 25-9-2024, targeting the Mossad headquarters in the outskirts of Tel Aviv,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

“This headquarters is responsible for the assassination of leaders and the explosion of pagers and wireless devices,” it added, referring to attacks last week that killed scores in Lebanon including a top commander.

It also said the strike was carried out in support of the people of Gaza and “in defence of Lebanon and its people”.

Longtime foes Hezbollah and Israel have been locked in near-daily exchanges of cross-border fire since Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Top Hezbollah commander among 14 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

The focus of Israel’s aggression has shifted sharply from Gaza to Lebanon in recent days.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 558 people on Monday – the deadliest day of violence in the country since its 1975-90 civil war.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah MENA Gaza Tel Aviv Hamas Israeli military Occupied Jerusalem Hezbollah group Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israel Lebanon border Lebanon Red Cross Lebanon blasts Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi Netanya Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy giant MARI begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil dips on worries China stimulus plans not enough to boost demand

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Read more stories