KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a sixth straight session on Wednesday despite a stronger ringgit, as gains in rival Dalian edible oils supported the market.

Palm oil extends winning run on output concerns

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 38 ringgit, or 0.95%, to 4,026 ringgit ($977.18) a metric ton by 0238 GMT.