Kuwait’s Al Zour closes low sulphur fuel oil sales tender for Oct-Dec

SINGAPORE: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has closed a term tender offering low sulphur fuel oil from its Al Zour refinery, for loading between October and December this year, market sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner offered 130,000 tons of the fuel oil, of maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, for loading each month during the period.

QatarEnergy, Kuwait Petroleum Corp to agree long-term LNG deal

The cargo traded at a discount narrower than $12 per metric ton to Singapore 0.5% LSFO cargo quotes, said sources. It was not immediately clear who won the tender, which closed on Tuesday.