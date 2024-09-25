AGL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.77%)
AIRLINK 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.64%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
DFML 49.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.06%)
DGKC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
FFBL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.23%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
HUBC 129.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.85%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.72%)
MLCF 32.78 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.55%)
NBP 58.52 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (5.25%)
OGDC 141.70 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.53%)
PAEL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.03%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.85%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
TELE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,629 Increased By 36.4 (0.42%)
BR30 26,214 Increased By 317.1 (1.22%)
KSE100 81,915 Increased By 431.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 26,006 Increased By 103.2 (0.4%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuwait’s Al Zour closes low sulphur fuel oil sales tender for Oct-Dec

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 10:59am

SINGAPORE: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has closed a term tender offering low sulphur fuel oil from its Al Zour refinery, for loading between October and December this year, market sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner offered 130,000 tons of the fuel oil, of maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, for loading each month during the period.

QatarEnergy, Kuwait Petroleum Corp to agree long-term LNG deal

The cargo traded at a discount narrower than $12 per metric ton to Singapore 0.5% LSFO cargo quotes, said sources. It was not immediately clear who won the tender, which closed on Tuesday.

Singapore Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Al Zour refinery

Comments

200 characters

Kuwait’s Al Zour closes low sulphur fuel oil sales tender for Oct-Dec

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Hezbollah says fired ballistic missile targeting Mossad HQ near Tel Aviv

Energy giant MARI begins data centre initiative in Karachi

Oil dips on worries China stimulus plans not enough to boost demand

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Read more stories