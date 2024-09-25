National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee on Electric Vehicles (EV) has decided to finalise the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) policy within one month.

The steering committee meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain which was attended by Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, and senior officers from relevant ministries and departments.

The policy is aimed at promoting local manufacturing and early adoption of EV including new energy vehicles (NEVs) to ensure a sustainable transport system in the country.

Tanveer said that the Ministry of Industries and Production has been directed by the Prime Minister (PM) to organise periodic meetings and submit the final recommendations to the PM by end November. He said that the committee was determined to finalise the policy within next one month and to further deliberate on the subject the committee will again meet during next week.

Chairing the meeting, the minister stressed that the new policy should promote energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector. During the meeting, all the stakeholders presented their proposals.

The meeting was informed that the government was taking steps to reduce electricity tariff for EV charging stations. Moreover, in the first phase installation of 40 charging stations on motorways and big cities are completed.

The meeting was informed that a total of 49 licenses have been granted to two/ three wheeler EVs manufacturers since 2022 with a capacity of four million vehicles per year, of which, currently 25 are engaged in manufacturing.

Similarly, first license for four-wheeler EV manufacturing with a capacity 6,000 vehicles per year was issued in September, likely to commence production by end of 2024.

The meeting was further informed that at present, 45,000 two/ three wheelers are operating in Pakistan which is only 0.16 percent of the total vehicles and 2,600 four-wheeler EVs are present in the country which is just 0.06 percent of the total vehicles plying on the roads.

The steering committee on EVs has been constituted by the prime minister to develop a comprehensive policy to promote local manufacture and early adoption of EVs including NEVs in the interest of a sustainable transport system in Pakistan, promotion of energy efficiency and transition to clean technologies in the automotive sector. It includes, (i) Federal Minister for Industries and Production; (ii) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue; (iii) Federal Minister for Power; (iv) Federal Minister for Petroleum; (v) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination; (vi) Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; (vii) Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production; (vii) Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue; (ix) Chairman, Pakistan Banks Association, and (x) any other co-opted member.

The steering committee has been mandated with the following tasks; The Committee will perform the tasks as per Specific Terms of References (ToRs); The Steering Committee shall regularly update the PM on the aspects defined under TORs; To steer and guide the development of a comprehensive policy for promoting local manufacture and early adoption of Electrical Vehicles (EV) including New Energy Vehicles in Pakistan in view of international comparative practice and local requirement; To develop a nationwide plan for quick deployment of an appropriate number of charging stations, including fast-charging infrastructure, at selected location on highways and urban centres with the support of OMCs and NHA to enable the use of existing EV for inter-city and intra-city transportation; Oversee the replacement of conventional vehicles with EVs in the Federal Government; Recommend appropriate tariff structure for the charging stations as well as a robust tariff and duty structure for early adoption and local manufacturing of EVs; Give specific recommendations to align national climate change goals, focusing on reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy use in the transportation sector; Promote public awareness campaigns on the benefits of EVs, their environmental impact, and long-term cost savings; Develop a comprehensive financial structure for demand incentivisation through grants provided in the federal budget; and liaise with the provincial governments, governments of GB and AJK for seeking their support and developing synergies in the above respect.

