Pakistan

6 soldiers martyred, 12 terrorists killed in Waziristan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 12 terrorists were killed in two separate operations by security forces in North and South Waziristan while six soldiers were martyred gallantly.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “On 19/20 September 2024, two fierce encounters took place between own troops and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts, resulting in the killing of 12 terrorists.

On 19 September, movement of group of seven terrorists, trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was detected by security forces in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District. The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven terrorists were “sent to hell”. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered.

In a second incident in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces’ post. Troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five terrorists. However, during intense exchange of fire, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve.



