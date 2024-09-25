AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.93%)
DGKC 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.33%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.27%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.44%)
OGDC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 46 (0.54%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 153.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 81,828 Increased By 344.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 26,003 Increased By 100 (0.39%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-25

'Business Facilitation Centre promoting activities in Punjab'

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim said that the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres was promoting commercial and business activities in the province.

“No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of 31 federal and provincial departments were being provided under one roof to encourage investors to launch new businesses,” he said during his visit to the Business Facilitation Centre in Al-Falah Building here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he reviewed the one-window services being provided by the Punjab government to facilitate the start-up of new businesses for investors there. He inspected the facilities being provided by various departments and directed the staff to provide maximum facilities to the applicants.

Centre General Manager Abid Salim apprised the Secretary that NOCs from various departments, including the Punjab Industry and Commerce and Environment Departments along with five federal departments, were necessary for starting business in the province. A timeframe of 15 days has been fixed for the issuance of NOCs, he added.

On this occasion, he presented a newsletter to the Secretary being issued by the Business Facilitation Centre to spread awareness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab business activities Business Facilitation Centre Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim

Comments

200 characters

'Business Facilitation Centre promoting activities in Punjab'

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories