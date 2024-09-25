'Business Facilitation Centre promoting activities in Punjab'

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Secretary Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim said that the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres was promoting commercial and business activities in the province.

“No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of 31 federal and provincial departments were being provided under one roof to encourage investors to launch new businesses,” he said during his visit to the Business Facilitation Centre in Al-Falah Building here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he reviewed the one-window services being provided by the Punjab government to facilitate the start-up of new businesses for investors there. He inspected the facilities being provided by various departments and directed the staff to provide maximum facilities to the applicants.

Centre General Manager Abid Salim apprised the Secretary that NOCs from various departments, including the Punjab Industry and Commerce and Environment Departments along with five federal departments, were necessary for starting business in the province. A timeframe of 15 days has been fixed for the issuance of NOCs, he added.

On this occasion, he presented a newsletter to the Secretary being issued by the Business Facilitation Centre to spread awareness.

