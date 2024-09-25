Benazir Nashonuma Programme: BISP signs two separate agreements with UNICEF, WHO

ISLAMABAD: BISP has signed two separate agreements with the UNICEF and the WHO under the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, aimed at tackling malnutrition and improving the health of children and mothers in Pakistan.

The agreement with UNICEF focuses on Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) and the provision of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), said an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The agreements were signed by Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad from BISP, Abdullah Fadil from UNICEF, and Luo Dapeng from WHO, the statement added.

This partnership aims to enhance community awareness and provide life-saving nutrition support to affected children and mothers, it said.

The agreement with WHO involves the management of stabilisation centres across the country at the district level within District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs). These centres will provide specialized care for children suffering from SAM with complications.

“This is a landmark event for BISP, marking a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance the wellbeing of our beneficiaries. We are committed to strengthening our partnerships with UNICEF and WHO to ensure that the fruits of this collaboration reach those who need it the most,” said Secretary BISP.

Children living in impoverished communities and households need to be prioritized when it comes to nutrition and social protection programmes to ensure they can survive, thrive, and reach their full potential,” said the UNICEF official.

“WHO is honoured to partner with BISP to provide evidence-based interventions aimed at providing life-saving treatment to 75,000 severely acute malnourished children with medical complications as well as protecting, supporting and promoting breastfeeding as a key strategy to prevent stunting,” said the WHO official.

