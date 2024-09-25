AGL 32.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.35%)
AIRLINK 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.93%)
DGKC 74.84 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.86%)
FCCL 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.95%)
FFBL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.33%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.91%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.27%)
MLCF 31.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.43%)
NBP 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.44%)
OGDC 139.94 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.27%)
PAEL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,638 Increased By 46 (0.54%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 153.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 81,828 Increased By 344.3 (0.42%)
KSE30 26,003 Increased By 100 (0.39%)
Nikkei posts 3-week closing high on Wall St strength

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to a three-week closing high as markets resumed trade after a long holiday weekend, with Wall Street’s overnight gains and the Bank of Japan’s dovish comments last week lifting investor sentiment.

The Nikkei ended 0.57% higher at 37,940.59, its highest close since Sept. 3. The index rose as much as 1.9% to 38,427.15 earlier in the session, crossing the 38,000 level for the first time since Sept. 4.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

US stocks closed modestly higher on Monday as investors assessed whether a trend would develop in the week following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady on Friday and its governor said the central bank could afford to spend time eyeing the fallout from global economic uncertainties, signalling it was in no rush to raise borrowing costs further.

“Expectations that the US economy will make a soft landing have risen after the Fed’s 50 basis-point rate cut,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

“And, BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda sounded more dovish on Friday than his remarks after the previous policy meeting, which was positive for the stock market.” Ueda reiterated his stance on Tuesday that the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates further.

