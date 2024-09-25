AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 130.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.47%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
DFML 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.62%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 48.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.58%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.51%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
KOSM 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (6.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
NBP 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.51%)
OGDC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 42.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.15%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,644 Increased By 51.4 (0.6%)
BR30 26,036 Increased By 138.9 (0.54%)
KSE100 81,899 Increased By 415.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,036 Increased By 133.6 (0.52%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Gold hits all-time high

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

NEW YORK: Gold prices surged to a record high on Tuesday as a cocktail of factors, from hopes of further US rate cuts and China stimulus measures to elevated Middle East tensions, lifted demand. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,633.25 per ounce by 1100 GMT after hitting a record of $2,639.95 earlier in the day.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,657.90. Bullion scaled multiple record-highs after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week by a larger-than-usual 50 basis points. Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said he expects many more cuts over the next year.

“The possibility of another 50 bps cut at the next Fed meet and China’s measures are lifting gold prices. There is always a risk of price correction but it might be small as investors who missed out on the rally will use it as an opportunity to add exposure,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

China’s central bank unveiled its biggest stimulus since the pandemic to pull the economy out of its deflationary funk. This news is mixed for Chinese bullion demand as lower rates should support demand, but could support alternative assets like Chinese equities and the real estate market, Staunovo added.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold. Focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks and US PCE due later this week and gold could gain further if they reinforce the dovish outlook, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades. Gold has jumped 27% in 2024, with prolonged conflicts in the Middle East adding to safe-haven demand.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits all-time high

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories