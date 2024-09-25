AGL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.02%)
AIRLINK 130.65 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 48.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.39%)
DGKC 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
FFL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 130.61 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.41%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.3%)
MLCF 32.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
NBP 56.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.33%)
OGDC 139.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TOMCL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
TRG 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,642 Increased By 50.1 (0.58%)
BR30 26,039 Increased By 142.3 (0.55%)
KSE100 81,892 Increased By 408.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 26,030 Increased By 127.7 (0.49%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Copper prices jump

Reuters Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LONDON: Copper prices surged to their strongest levels in 10 weeks on Tuesday after top metals consumer China unleashed wide-ranging stimulus measures to boost its flagging economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed by 1.9% to $9,733 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting its highest since July 16 at $9,770.

China’s central bank announced its biggest stimulus since the pandemic to pull the economy out of its deflationary funk, but analysts warned that more fiscal help was needed.

“The market’s been looking for some kind of action and this is fairly aggressive,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“But I’m not sure if it’s a bazooka big enough to give the market momentum for an aggressive rally. Chinese consumers need to feel comfortable enough to spend some of their earnings and savings instead of putting it under the mattress or buying gold.” The next major resistance for LME copper was at $9,900 to $10,000, Hansen added.

The most traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 1.8% up at 76,760 yuan ($10,908.52) a ton after touching the highest level since July 19. Also supporting the market were signs of firmer metals demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Demand in the past several weeks has been good. Wire rod production in September was quite good because the price was low,” said CRU analyst He Tianyu, pointing to strong output of home appliances and electric vehicles as well as increasing grid investment. Copper consumption in China is usually stronger between late September and December.

SHFE copper inventories have halved since early June to 164,938 tons, their lowest since Feb. 8. In other metals, LME aluminium gained 2.6% to $2,558 a ton, zinc jumped 3.2% to $2,978 after touching its strongest since July 11, nickel rose 0.8% to $16,670, lead was up 1.6% at $2,090 and tin added 0.6% to $32,500.

Copper copper rate

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices jump

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories