AGL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
AIRLINK 130.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.46%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.21%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 49.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.11%)
DGKC 74.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.75%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.43%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 130.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.09%)
HUMNL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
KOSM 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.65%)
MLCF 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.12%)
NBP 56.44 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.51%)
OGDC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.15%)
PAEL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
PPL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.07%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.47%)
TREET 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TRG 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,645 Increased By 52.6 (0.61%)
BR30 26,046 Increased By 149.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 81,885 Increased By 401.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 26,027 Increased By 124.1 (0.48%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (September 24, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 23-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,700        235        18,935        18,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,041        252        20,293        20,293          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories