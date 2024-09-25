AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.42%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DCL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
DFML 48.50 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (4.89%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
FFBL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.56%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-4.44%)
HUMNL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.69%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.17%)
MLCF 32.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
NBP 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.61%)
OGDC 139.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.22%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
PPL 107.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TRG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.13%)
BR100 8,592 Decreased By -30 (-0.35%)
BR30 25,897 Decreased By -319.2 (-1.22%)
KSE100 81,484 Decreased By -366.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,903 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.29%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 24, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        23-Sep-24      20-Sep-24      19-Sep-24      18-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.104897       0.104895       0.104536       0.104381
Euro                             0.823196       0.826039       0.824515       0.823327
Japanese yen                    0.0051864     0.00514893     0.00522769
U.K. pound                       0.984815       0.982688       0.982567       0.977831
U.S. dollar                      0.740351       0.739781       0.739078       0.740136
Algerian dinar                  0.0055876      0.0055926     0.00559342     0.00559591
Australian dollar                0.505512       0.504383       0.502647       0.500406
Botswana pula                   0.0562667      0.0561494      0.0559482      0.0559543
Brazilian real                   0.133541       0.135073       0.136404       0.135158
Brunei dollar                    0.573116       0.573563       0.570584       0.571931
Canadian dollar                  0.548002        0.54536       0.544922       0.544618
Chilean peso                    0.0007985
Czech koruna                    0.0327632      0.0329392      0.0328727      0.0328409
Danish krone                     0.110377       0.110744       0.110536       0.110346
Indian rupee                    0.0088651      0.0088605     0.00883883
Israeli New Shekel               0.195912       0.196489       0.196616       0.196166
Korean won                      0.0005567      0.0005555     0.00055528
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42818                       2.42321        2.42787
Malaysian ringgit                0.175751       0.176918       0.173778       0.174437
Mauritian rupee                 0.0160368      0.0160142      0.0160666      0.0160553
Mexican peso                    0.0381329      0.0381872      0.0383393      0.0383425
New Zealand dollar               0.461535       0.461216       0.458339       0.459291
Norwegian krone                 0.0704432       0.070403      0.0706657      0.0699198
Omani rial                        1.92549                       1.92218        1.92493
Peruvian sol                     0.197433       0.197403       0.197002
Philippine peso                 0.0133265      0.0132699      0.0132492      0.0132726
Polish zloty                     0.191945       0.193069       0.193228       0.192955
Qatari riyal                     0.203393                      0.203043       0.203334
Russian ruble                   0.0079676      0.0079903     0.00797312     0.00807381
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.197087        0.19737
Singapore dollar                 0.573116       0.573563       0.570584       0.571931
South African rand               0.042536      0.0421012      0.0423128      0.0421663
Swedish krona                   0.0724517      0.0725806      0.0728531      0.0727064
Swiss franc                      0.871565        0.87115       0.873925       0.878031
Thai baht                       0.0224887      0.0223654      0.0221779       0.022203
Trinidadian dollar               0.109203       0.109077       0.109128       0.109218
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201593                      0.201247       0.201535
Uruguayan peso                  0.0175839      0.0177503      0.0177667      0.0179179
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Aurangzeb says it will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

PM attends session of UNGA

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

NEV policy expected in one month

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Read more stories