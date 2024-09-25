WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Sept 24, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Sep-24 20-Sep-24 19-Sep-24 18-Sep-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104897 0.104895 0.104536 0.104381
Euro 0.823196 0.826039 0.824515 0.823327
Japanese yen 0.0051864 0.00514893 0.00522769
U.K. pound 0.984815 0.982688 0.982567 0.977831
U.S. dollar 0.740351 0.739781 0.739078 0.740136
Algerian dinar 0.0055876 0.0055926 0.00559342 0.00559591
Australian dollar 0.505512 0.504383 0.502647 0.500406
Botswana pula 0.0562667 0.0561494 0.0559482 0.0559543
Brazilian real 0.133541 0.135073 0.136404 0.135158
Brunei dollar 0.573116 0.573563 0.570584 0.571931
Canadian dollar 0.548002 0.54536 0.544922 0.544618
Chilean peso 0.0007985
Czech koruna 0.0327632 0.0329392 0.0328727 0.0328409
Danish krone 0.110377 0.110744 0.110536 0.110346
Indian rupee 0.0088651 0.0088605 0.00883883
Israeli New Shekel 0.195912 0.196489 0.196616 0.196166
Korean won 0.0005567 0.0005555 0.00055528
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42818 2.42321 2.42787
Malaysian ringgit 0.175751 0.176918 0.173778 0.174437
Mauritian rupee 0.0160368 0.0160142 0.0160666 0.0160553
Mexican peso 0.0381329 0.0381872 0.0383393 0.0383425
New Zealand dollar 0.461535 0.461216 0.458339 0.459291
Norwegian krone 0.0704432 0.070403 0.0706657 0.0699198
Omani rial 1.92549 1.92218 1.92493
Peruvian sol 0.197433 0.197403 0.197002
Philippine peso 0.0133265 0.0132699 0.0132492 0.0132726
Polish zloty 0.191945 0.193069 0.193228 0.192955
Qatari riyal 0.203393 0.203043 0.203334
Russian ruble 0.0079676 0.0079903 0.00797312 0.00807381
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197087 0.19737
Singapore dollar 0.573116 0.573563 0.570584 0.571931
South African rand 0.042536 0.0421012 0.0423128 0.0421663
Swedish krona 0.0724517 0.0725806 0.0728531 0.0727064
Swiss franc 0.871565 0.87115 0.873925 0.878031
Thai baht 0.0224887 0.0223654 0.0221779 0.022203
Trinidadian dollar 0.109203 0.109077 0.109128 0.109218
U.A.E. dirham 0.201593 0.201247 0.201535
Uruguayan peso 0.0175839 0.0177503 0.0177667 0.0179179
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
