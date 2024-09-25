WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Sep-24 20-Sep-24 19-Sep-24 18-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104897 0.104895 0.104536 0.104381 Euro 0.823196 0.826039 0.824515 0.823327 Japanese yen 0.0051864 0.00514893 0.00522769 U.K. pound 0.984815 0.982688 0.982567 0.977831 U.S. dollar 0.740351 0.739781 0.739078 0.740136 Algerian dinar 0.0055876 0.0055926 0.00559342 0.00559591 Australian dollar 0.505512 0.504383 0.502647 0.500406 Botswana pula 0.0562667 0.0561494 0.0559482 0.0559543 Brazilian real 0.133541 0.135073 0.136404 0.135158 Brunei dollar 0.573116 0.573563 0.570584 0.571931 Canadian dollar 0.548002 0.54536 0.544922 0.544618 Chilean peso 0.0007985 Czech koruna 0.0327632 0.0329392 0.0328727 0.0328409 Danish krone 0.110377 0.110744 0.110536 0.110346 Indian rupee 0.0088651 0.0088605 0.00883883 Israeli New Shekel 0.195912 0.196489 0.196616 0.196166 Korean won 0.0005567 0.0005555 0.00055528 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42818 2.42321 2.42787 Malaysian ringgit 0.175751 0.176918 0.173778 0.174437 Mauritian rupee 0.0160368 0.0160142 0.0160666 0.0160553 Mexican peso 0.0381329 0.0381872 0.0383393 0.0383425 New Zealand dollar 0.461535 0.461216 0.458339 0.459291 Norwegian krone 0.0704432 0.070403 0.0706657 0.0699198 Omani rial 1.92549 1.92218 1.92493 Peruvian sol 0.197433 0.197403 0.197002 Philippine peso 0.0133265 0.0132699 0.0132492 0.0132726 Polish zloty 0.191945 0.193069 0.193228 0.192955 Qatari riyal 0.203393 0.203043 0.203334 Russian ruble 0.0079676 0.0079903 0.00797312 0.00807381 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197087 0.19737 Singapore dollar 0.573116 0.573563 0.570584 0.571931 South African rand 0.042536 0.0421012 0.0423128 0.0421663 Swedish krona 0.0724517 0.0725806 0.0728531 0.0727064 Swiss franc 0.871565 0.87115 0.873925 0.878031 Thai baht 0.0224887 0.0223654 0.0221779 0.022203 Trinidadian dollar 0.109203 0.109077 0.109128 0.109218 U.A.E. dirham 0.201593 0.201247 0.201535 Uruguayan peso 0.0175839 0.0177503 0.0177667 0.0179179 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

