AGL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.66%)
BOP 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
DCL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
DFML 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
DGKC 74.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 49.24 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.32%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 128.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
KOSM 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
MLCF 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
NBP 56.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.8%)
OGDC 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.19%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PPL 107.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TOMCL 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
TPLP 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.22%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.02%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 8,641 Increased By 48.4 (0.56%)
BR30 25,917 Increased By 20.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 81,930 Increased By 446.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 26,063 Increased By 160.4 (0.62%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-25

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.06
Open Offer     Rs 280.45
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

buying and selling for currency notes

Comments

200 characters

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories