KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-09-2024
OP-2 M.t Disc Pakistan National
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 22-09-2024
OP-3 Ice Fighter Load Hsfo Alphine Marine 21-09-2024
Services
B-5 Al khor - Sharaf Shipping 22-09-2024
F-103 Agency
B-10/B-13 Pvt Load GearBulk 23-09-2024
Diamond Clinkers Shipping
B-13/B-14 Htk Lotus Load Barite Int. Shipping &
Lumps Ports Services 23-09-2024
B-14/B-15 Padcific Disc Seahawks 22-09-2024
Sophia General
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Meghna Disc Dap Wma Ship 15-09-2024
Prosper Care Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Royal O Disc Yellow Sea Trade 14-09-2024
Peas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 22-09-2024
Gemini Container Pakistan
Saptl-3 Vung Tau D/L Hapag-Lloyd 19-09-2024
Express Container Pakistan
Saptl-4 One Matrix D/L Ocean Network 22-09-2024
Container Express
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm 24-09-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Gemini Pakistan
One Matrix 24-09-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Koi 24-09-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Pakistan
Addison 24-09-2024 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Kmtc Delhi 24-09-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Atlantic Ibis 25-09-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping
Line Pak
Uafl Liberty 25-09-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Xin Long
Yun 55 25-09-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
Xin Long 25-09-2024 D/L Container Universal
Yun 58 Shipping
Jin Hang 27 25-09-2024 D/L Container Feeder Logistics
M.T 25-09-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National
Shalamar Crude Oil Ship.Corpt
Asian Honor 25-09-2024 L/10000 Rice Ocean World
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Union Glory 24-09-2024 General Cargo -
AlsClivia 24-09-2024 Container Ship -
Ginga
Cheetah 24-09-2024 Tanker -
Orchid
Kefalonia 24-09-2024 Tanker -
Dioni 24-09-2024 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Clipper Lis Rice Star Shipping Sep. 13, 2024
MW-2 ATN Unity PKE Alpine Sep. 23, 2024
MW-4 North Coal GAC Sep. 22, 2024
Berwick
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 22, 2024
Cowasjee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Sep. 24, 2024
Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Kition-M Gas Oil Alpine Sep. 23, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Sep. 20, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Milaha Ras LNG GSA Sep. 23, 2024
Laffan
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Corona Palm oil Alpine Sep. 24, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 24, 2024
Cowasjee
Milaha
Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do-
Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Atlantic Ibis Container Cosco Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK Sep. 24, 2024
Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do-
Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do-
Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine -do-
Forza Roma Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Oslo Eagle Coal Ocean World -do-
TSS Amber Container Panama -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Scarable Coal Alpine Sep. 24, 2024
Maersk
Capetown Container GAC Sep. 25, 2024
SSL
Brahmaputra Container GAC -do-
Cap Andreas Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
