Markets Print 2024-09-25

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         23-09-2024
OP-2              M.t            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         22-09-2024
OP-3              Ice Fighter    Load Hsfo      Alphine Marine     21-09-2024
                                                Services
B-5               Al khor        -              Sharaf Shipping    22-09-2024
                  F-103                         Agency
B-10/B-13         Pvt            Load           GearBulk           23-09-2024
                  Diamond        Clinkers       Shipping
B-13/B-14         Htk Lotus      Load Barite    Int. Shipping &
                                 Lumps          Ports Services     23-09-2024
B-14/B-15         Padcific       Disc           Seahawks           22-09-2024
                  Sophia         General
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Meghna         Disc Dap       Wma Ship           15-09-2024
                  Prosper                       Care Services
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Royal O        Disc Yellow    Sea Trade          14-09-2024
                                 Peas           Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-2           CmaCgm         D/L            CmaCgm             22-09-2024
                  Gemini         Container      Pakistan
Saptl-3           Vung Tau       D/L            Hapag-Lloyd        19-09-2024
                  Express        Container      Pakistan
Saptl-4           One Matrix     D/L            Ocean Network      22-09-2024
                                 Container      Express
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm            24-09-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Gemini                                                               Pakistan
One Matrix        24-09-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                                      Express
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Koi               24-09-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
                                                                     Pakistan
Addison           24-09-2024     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Kmtc Delhi        24-09-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Atlantic Ibis     25-09-2024     D/L Container                   CoscoShiping
                                                                     Line Pak
Uafl Liberty      25-09-2024     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Xin Long
Yun 55            25-09-2024     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
Xin Long          25-09-2024     D/L Container                      Universal
Yun 58                                                               Shipping
Jin Hang 27       25-09-2024     D/L Container               Feeder Logistics
M.T               25-09-2024     D/74000                    Pakistan National
Shalamar                         Crude Oil                         Ship.Corpt
Asian Honor       25-09-2024     L/10000 Rice                     Ocean World
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Union Glory       24-09-2024     General Cargo                              -
AlsClivia         24-09-2024     Container Ship                             -
Ginga
Cheetah           24-09-2024     Tanker                                     -
Orchid
Kefalonia         24-09-2024     Tanker                                     -
Dioni             24-09-2024     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Clipper Lis    Rice           Star Shipping   Sep. 13, 2024
MW-2              ATN Unity      PKE            Alpine          Sep. 23, 2024
MW-4              North          Coal           GAC             Sep. 22, 2024
                  Berwick
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Sapphire-X     Coal           Burjorjee       Sep. 22, 2024
                                                Cowasjee
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Sep. 24, 2024
                  Durban
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Kition-M       Gas Oil        Alpine          Sep. 23, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Roberta        Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping   Sep. 20, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Milaha Ras     LNG            GSA             Sep. 23, 2024
                  Laffan
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                         Sep. 24, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Sapphire-X        Coal           Burjorjee                      Sep. 24, 2024
                                 Cowasjee
Milaha
Ras Laffan        LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Roberta           Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Atlantic Ibis     Container      Cosco Shipping                          -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Maeva         Container      MSC PAK                        Sep. 24, 2024
Atlantic Ibis     Container      GAC                                     -do-
Al-Deebal         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Bentley-I         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Forza Roma        Rice           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Oslo Eagle        Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
TSS Amber         Container      Panama                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Scarable          Coal           Alpine                         Sep. 24, 2024
Maersk
Capetown          Container      GAC                            Sep. 25, 2024
SSL
Brahmaputra       Container      GAC                                     -do-
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

