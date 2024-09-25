Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.t Disc Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 23-09-2024 OP-2 M.t Disc Pakistan National Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt 22-09-2024 OP-3 Ice Fighter Load Hsfo Alphine Marine 21-09-2024 Services B-5 Al khor - Sharaf Shipping 22-09-2024 F-103 Agency B-10/B-13 Pvt Load GearBulk 23-09-2024 Diamond Clinkers Shipping B-13/B-14 Htk Lotus Load Barite Int. Shipping & Lumps Ports Services 23-09-2024 B-14/B-15 Padcific Disc Seahawks 22-09-2024 Sophia General Cargo B-16/B-17 Meghna Disc Dap Wma Ship 15-09-2024 Prosper Care Services ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Royal O Disc Yellow Sea Trade 14-09-2024 Peas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-2 CmaCgm D/L CmaCgm 22-09-2024 Gemini Container Pakistan Saptl-3 Vung Tau D/L Hapag-Lloyd 19-09-2024 Express Container Pakistan Saptl-4 One Matrix D/L Ocean Network 22-09-2024 Container Express ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm 24-09-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Gemini Pakistan One Matrix 24-09-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Koi 24-09-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan Addison 24-09-2024 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Kmtc Delhi 24-09-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Atlantic Ibis 25-09-2024 D/L Container CoscoShiping Line Pak Uafl Liberty 25-09-2024 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Xin Long Yun 55 25-09-2024 D/L Container Pak Shaheen Xin Long 25-09-2024 D/L Container Universal Yun 58 Shipping Jin Hang 27 25-09-2024 D/L Container Feeder Logistics M.T 25-09-2024 D/74000 Pakistan National Shalamar Crude Oil Ship.Corpt Asian Honor 25-09-2024 L/10000 Rice Ocean World ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Union Glory 24-09-2024 General Cargo - AlsClivia 24-09-2024 Container Ship - Ginga Cheetah 24-09-2024 Tanker - Orchid Kefalonia 24-09-2024 Tanker - Dioni 24-09-2024 Clinkers - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Clipper Lis Rice Star Shipping Sep. 13, 2024 MW-2 ATN Unity PKE Alpine Sep. 23, 2024 MW-4 North Coal GAC Sep. 22, 2024 Berwick ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 22, 2024 Cowasjee ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Sep. 24, 2024 Durban ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Kition-M Gas Oil Alpine Sep. 23, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Shipping Sep. 20, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Milaha Ras LNG GSA Sep. 23, 2024 Laffan ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Corona Palm oil Alpine Sep. 24, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Sapphire-X Coal Burjorjee Sep. 24, 2024 Cowasjee Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- Roberta Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Atlantic Ibis Container Cosco Shipping -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Maeva Container MSC PAK Sep. 24, 2024 Atlantic Ibis Container GAC -do- Al-Deebal LNG GSA -do- Bentley-I Palm oil Alpine -do- Forza Roma Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths Oslo Eagle Coal Ocean World -do- TSS Amber Container Panama -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Scarable Coal Alpine Sep. 24, 2024 Maersk Capetown Container GAC Sep. 25, 2024 SSL Brahmaputra Container GAC -do- Cap Andreas Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024