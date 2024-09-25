AGL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.66%)
Israel ‘not eager’ for Lebanon ground invasion: envoy to UN

AFP Published 25 Sep, 2024 12:13am

UNITED NATIONS: Israel is not eager for a ground invasion of Lebanon, the country’s ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said Tuesday, as Israel carried out deadly strikes on its northern neighbor.

“We had experience in Lebanon in the past. We are not eager to start any ground invasion anywhere,” Danon said as intensified Israeli strikes stoked fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

“We don’t want to send our boys to fight in a foreign country, but we are determined to protect the civilians of Israel,” Danon told reporters at the United Nations as world leaders gathered for the organization’s signature diplomatic event.

“We prefer a diplomatic solution. If it’s not working, we are using other methods to show to the other side that we mean business.”

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 356, Israel warns Lebanese to evacuate

On Monday, Israel launched devastating strikes across Lebanon’s south and east, killing more than 550 people according to the Lebanese health ministry – the deadliest single-day toll since the end of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

On Tuesday, Israel said it launched “extensive” new strikes, including an attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, that eliminated Hezbollah’s rocket forces commander.

UN Security Council member France on Monday called for an emergency meeting on the crisis, and the European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell warned “we are almost in a full-fledged war.”

“We should all be alarmed by the escalation. Lebanon is at the brink,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders on Tuesday.

