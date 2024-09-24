AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,551 Decreased By -70.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,409 Decreased By -441.2 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,820 Decreased By -157.1 (-0.6%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall as bets ease for near-term rate hike after dovish BOJ

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 10:30am

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slumped on Tuesday, as investors digested the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) dovish comments at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Friday.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points (bps) to 0.82%, while 10-year JGB futures rose 0.52 points to 144.99 yen. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady on Friday and its governor said the central bank could afford to spend time eyeing the fallout from global economic uncertainties, signalling it was in no rush to raise borrowing costs further.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday.

While the decision to stand pat was widely expected, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s remarks at a press conference following the meeting were “more dovish than expected,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

“I think a rate hike at the end of the year or the beginning of (next) year is still the main scenario for many people. However, watching Friday’s press conference, those expectations may have weakened,” he said.

Ueda said the central bank was ready to raise rates if its economic and price forecasts were achieved but that the timing would depend partly on whether the U.S. economy achieved a soft landing, or suffered a bigger-than-expected downturn.

The two-year JGB yield, which corresponds more closely with monetary policy expectations, slid 3.5 bps to a one-month low of 0.355%.

The five-year yield was down 4 bps at 0.465%, its lowest since Aug. 15.

Ueda is scheduled to speak at an event later in the day, and market players will scrutinise his comments to confirm their current dovish interpretation.

On the superlong end, the 20-year JGB yield dropped 3.5 bps to 1.66%, while the 30-year JGB yield edged down 1.5 bps to 2.065%.

Japanese government bond JGB yields

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields fall as bets ease for near-term rate hike after dovish BOJ

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories