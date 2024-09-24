AGL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
AIRLINK 128.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-2.55%)
BOP 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.05%)
DCL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.25%)
DGKC 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.14%)
FFBL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.72%)
FFL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 128.49 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-4.67%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.21%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
MLCF 31.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.98%)
NBP 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.43%)
OGDC 137.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.24%)
PAEL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.98%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
SEARL 58.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.15%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.64%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
TRG 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
UNITY 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -74.2 (-0.86%)
BR30 25,744 Decreased By -472 (-1.8%)
KSE100 81,241 Decreased By -610 (-0.75%)
KSE30 25,797 Decreased By -180.1 (-0.69%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei posts 3-week closing high on Wall Street strength, dovish BOJ

Reuters Published September 24, 2024 Updated September 24, 2024 12:25pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday to a three-week closing high as markets resumed trade after a long holiday weekend, with Wall Street’s overnight gains and the Bank of Japan’s dovish comments last week lifting investor sentiment.

The Nikkei ended 0.57% higher at 37,940.59, its highest close since Sept. 3. The index rose as much as 1.9% to 38,427.15 earlier in the session, crossing the 38,000 level for the first time since Sept. 4.

Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Monday as investors assessed whether a trend would develop in the week following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady on Friday and its governor said the central bank could afford to spend time eyeing the fallout from global economic uncertainties, signalling it was in no rush to raise borrowing costs further.

“Expectations that the U.S. economy will make a soft landing have risen after the Fed’s 50 basis-point rate cut,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Japan’s Nikkei books best week since mid-Aug

“And, BOJ Governor (Kazuo) Ueda sounded more dovish on Friday than his remarks after the previous policy meeting, which was positive for the stock market.”

Ueda reiterated his stance on Tuesday that the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates further.

Electronic component maker TDK jumped 4.21% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron erased early gains to fall 0.93%, weighing on the Nikkei the most.

The broader Topix rose 0.54% to 2,656.73, with conglomerate Hitachi jumping 5% to become the biggest boost.

Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute, said the market rose because investors bought back stocks to cover short positions made before the Fed’s rate-cut decision last week.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei posts 3-week closing high on Wall Street strength, dovish BOJ

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492 in Lebanon, residents flee from south

UN summit: Asif says sustainable development cannot happen while tragedies like Gaza being perpetuated

KSE-100 sees selling pressure

Mari Petroleum says will invest Rs10bn in tech-focused subsidiary

TOMCL secures $12mn beef export deal with China

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Oil prices climb on fresh China stimulus, Middle East tensions

IMF says ready for talks with Sri Lanka’s new leftist government

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Read more stories