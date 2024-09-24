AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.30 (-3.26%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.09%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
FFBL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.8%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 129.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.58 (-4.14%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.37%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PPL 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.3%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.5%)
TPLP 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TREET 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.43%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.34%)
BR100 8,550 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.84%)
BR30 25,776 Decreased By -439.9 (-1.68%)
KSE100 81,407 Decreased By -443.7 (-0.54%)
KSE30 25,816 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.62%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aussie dollar near 2024 high as China cuts rates ahead of RBA

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 09:45am

TOKYO: The Australian dollar hovered close to its highest level this year on Tuesday, with the central bank set to hold policy steady later and traders focussed on any hints of potential near-term easing.

The currency also got support from stimulus measures announced by the People’s Bank of China. Those measures weakened the yuan slightly in offshore trading.

The yen idled in the middle of recent ranges against the dollar ahead of a speech by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, which could provide clues about the pace of interest rate hikes, after the central bank signalled it was in no rush to tighten further.

The euro attempted to find its feet following a nearly 0.5% tumble overnight as weak business activity surveys pointed to additional rate cuts.

Sterling tracked close to a 2-1/2-year peak with the Bank of England last week striking a much less dovish posture than the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank.

The Aussie edged up to $0.6839 as of 0212 GMT, extending a 0.45% rally from the previous session, when it touched $0.6853 for the first time since Dec. 28.

The RBA is widely expected to keep rates steady on Tuesday, but economists and traders have taken opposing views on the potential for lower rates later this year. Of 44 economists polled by Reuters, only four predict a reduction by end-December, whereas traders put the odds at roughly 60% for a cut.

Bitcoin jumps while Japan holiday dulls most currencies

Meanwhile, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng announced on Tuesday a 50 basis point (bp) cut to banks’ reserve requirements, and signaled further easing in key lending rates.

“This is some pretty broad-based easing from China,” said Tony Sycamore, a markets analyst at IG.

“Once the RBA is out of the way, I think Aussie will catch a bid,” which could help it rally up to 70 U.S. cents by year-end, he added.

China’s yuan initially weakened about 0.16% in offshore trading after the announcement, but was last flat at 7.0590 per dollar.

The Japanese yen edged up to 143.495 per dollar, but remained close to the centre of its September range of 147.20 to 139.58, a more than one-year peak reached on Sept. 16.

The yen has retreated from that recent high amid waning bets for aggressive tightening by the BOJ, particularly after governor Ueda struck a cautious tone on Friday, saying the central bank would spend some time monitoring global growth risks.

The euro was little changed at $1.1105. A survey compiled by S&P Global showed euro zone business activity sharply contracted this month as the bloc’s dominant services industry flat-lined, while a downturn in manufacturing accelerated.

Sterling was flat at $1.33445. The BoE kept rates unchanged last Thursday, with its governor saying the central bank had to be “careful not to cut too fast or by too much”.

Australian Dollar Aussie dollar

Comments

200 characters

Aussie dollar near 2024 high as China cuts rates ahead of RBA

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories