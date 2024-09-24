Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-24

Xi greets Shehbaz

APP Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extending his warm birthday wishes and reaffirming the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The letter received by Prime Minister Shehbaz on his 73rd birthday from President Xi is an extraordinary development in solidifying the diplomatic relationship between both countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Conveying his good wishes to the prime minister, Xi said that Pakistan and China had been enjoying a strategic partnership through thick and thin marked by mutual trust and support which remained unaffected by any changing international scenario.

Xi explains how he looks at CPEC, bilateral relations

The Chinese president recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz’s “successful” visit to China in June this year wherein two sides reached agreements on various matters and said that the strengthening of China-Pakistan ties was of great significance to him.

He said that he desired to work together with Prime Minister Shehbaz for the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of CPEC.

Expressing his best wishes for the good health and success of PM Shehbaz, President Xi also reaffirmed his commitment to enhance China-Pakistan cooperation in various fields and work for building the China-Pakistan community of shared destiny in the new era.

Shehbaz Sharif Xi Jinping CPEC

Comments

200 characters

Xi greets Shehbaz

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories