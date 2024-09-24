Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Published 24 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on industries and production has summoned the K-Electric CEO over non-payment of corona subsidy to Karachi power consumers.

All industrial associations have claimed Rs 33 billion subsidy of the Covid pandemic time.

The NA standing committee on industries and production has taken notice that the government had announced subsidy for Karachi’s power consumers during the period of the corona pandemic.

KATI for releasing pending Rs33bn power subsidy immediately

Karachi’s power utility K-Electric didn’t give announced subsidy to residential, commercial and industrial consumers of the city.

The standing committee on industries and production has summoned the CEO K-Electric over the matter.

Next session of the parliamentary body is scheduled to be held on September 27 in Islamabad.

The Attorney General has also been invited in the standing committee’s meeting.

It is to be mentioned here that Karachi’s industrial bodies had wrote letters to the standing committee over the issue.

The Parliament’s standing committee on industries and production had earlier written a letter to the NEPRA over the subject.

