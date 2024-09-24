Trump or Harris: no respite for Palestine

A day after Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, I penned an article titled “Hamas Stunted Israel,” in which I warned that the Israeli response would be robust, devastating, and exemplary. I predicted that once the conflict began, it would not subside quickly. For Israel, a full-scale assault on Hamas would significantly endanger Palestinian civilians, leading to a global backlash against civilian casualties.

This conflict was likely to escalate into multiple fronts, involving Hamas, Fatah, Hezbollah, and even Israel’s own Arab citizens. Given the historical context of the Palestine-Israel conflict, the impotence and vulnerabilities of the Muslim world, their dependence on the USA, and some knowledge of Middle Eastern politics, this outcome seemed inevitable. Ironically, while three of the five major superpowers support Israel in its military actions, resulting in indiscriminate violence against Palestinians, the remaining superpowers issue rhetoric and call for a permanent ceasefire without applying any tangible pressure through kinetic, economic, trade, or investment measures.

This has emboldened Israel to continue its pursuit of Palestinians and those supporting or facilitating them, particularly in the Middle East but also globally, with total impunity. Amid this crisis, global attention has shifted to a fundamental question that could reshape international dynamics: “Who will be the next President of the USA?”

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have notably different approaches to the Israel-Gaza conflict and the broader West Bank situation, yet the ultimate outcomes might appear similar. Kamala Harris supports Israel’s right to self-defense, particularly in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in significant Israeli civilian casualties. She also acknowledges the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and has called for a ceasefire, emphasizing that how Israel conducts its defense is crucial. Despite increasing calls from progressive factions, Harris has not proposed conditioning US military aid to Israel. She remains committed to working towards a two-state solution that ensures self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians.

