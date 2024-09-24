Implementation of sugar policy Punjab Governor to meet Zardari

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Monday that he is going to meet the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari soon to discuss about the implementation of sugar policy.

While addressing the 56th Annual Convention of Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists at a local hotel Monday, the governor said the sugar industry had an important role in the country’s economy. “We can improve the economy by increasing exports in the cotton and sugar industry,” he said, adding: “There is no shortage of natural resources in our country by the grace of Allah Almighty, what is lacking is will to work for the betterment of system.”

He stressed the people sitting in powerful seats should play their role to improve the system. He said that the People’s Party gave the sugar policy in consultation with all the stakeholders. But unfortunately it could not be implemented even after so many years, he added.

He further stated that be it matter of appointment of vice-chancellors or any other matter he was committed to up hold merit only.

He congratulated the organizers for holding the 56th Convention of the Society and assured of his full support for the development of the industry.

President Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists, Arif Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists Syed Muhammad Shafaat Zaidi and other members of the society attended the ceremony.

