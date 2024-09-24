Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-24

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (September 23, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,700        235        18,935        18,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,041        252        20,293        20,293          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories