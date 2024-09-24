Moderate business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs18,300 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs7,300 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs19,400 to Rs19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,300 to Rs9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs18,300 to Rs18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,400 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,900 to Rs 20,200 per maund.

600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,350 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas, 200 bales of Shah Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs 19,400 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 200 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

